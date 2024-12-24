Dexter’s Trinity Killer spinoff prequel is picking up steam

As Dexter: Original Sin brought new life back into our favorite serial-killing medical examiner, fans finally received a hopeful update on the exciting “Trinity Killer” spinoff prequel.

John Lithgow’s performance as the “Trinity Killer” in Dexter’s fourth season was widely admired, netting the actor wins at both the Emmy Awards and the Golden Globe Awards. A prequel centering the fan-favorite character was initially announced in early 2023, but concrete updates have been hard to come by, a fact that certainly concerns Dexter fans looking forward to seeing more of one of his most haunting villains.

According to a new report, not only is the “Trinity Killer” prequel still in development, but veterans of the original Dexter series are set to helm the spinoff prequel. In fact, it’s much further along than fans might think.

The Trinity Killer’s reign of terror is further along than we thought

The new report (via Deadline) indicates that Dexter showrunner Clyde Phillips and producer Scott Reynolds have boarded the project as co-creators and executive producers. Earlier this spring, they actually convened a development room for the project.

Phillips gave a hopeful update during the promotional tour for Dexter: Original Sin. “We wrote the entire Trinity Killer series. At the moment, it is on the back burner,” he explained, adding that “John Lithgow has agreed to be the voice of his younger self the way Michael Hall is doing for [Original Sin].”

With the Trinity Killer one of the original series’ most prolific and dangerous killers, there’s a massive backstory there that could be mined for a memorable horror series.

“There’s that and we’re doing another show with Michael C. Hall, [Resurrection]… We were writing that while shooting Original Sin, so that’s fairly busy,” Phillips continued. “We begin shooting [Resurrection] in January and it will air in June 2025.”

The “Trinity Killer” series may be taking a backseat to Resurrection, but it’s set up to be one of the original series’ most exciting spinoffs yet. Dexter: Original Sin is now available to watch on Paramount+ with Showtime, paving the way for Michael C. Hall’s return in Dexter: Resurrection.

