Dexter: Original Sin trailer finally confirms major prequel fan theory

The Dexter: Original Sin trailer has arrived, and it’s confirmed one of the biggest fan theories about the prequel series.

Dexter has a pretty expansive legacy for a fictional serial killer. From the original TV show‘s infamous ending to the sequel’s middling reception, the kill count continues to grow. Now, a prequel is about to arrive on screens.

Taking Dexter Morgan back to his youth, Dexter: Original Sin will follow the budding killer through his early days in the police force.

The Dexter: Original Sin trailer was released on November 26, and fans are shocked to find that it actually confirms one of the most popular theories about the new spinoff show.

Dexter: Original Sin is a flashback for Dexter Morgan

Ever since the prequel was announced, fans firmly believed that the show would be taking place inside Dexter Morgan’s mind as he revisits his own life while dying.

In Dexter: New Blood Season 1 (the sequel series), Dexter is shot in the chest and left to die in the snow. Fans tried to connect the two shows together after hearing about Original Sin, and many predicted that the events of Original Sin would be older Dexter recounting his life as he died.

The trailer confirms this, with older Dexter narrating, “It really is like they say. Your life flashes before your eyes.” We also see him in a hospital, hinting that he may see it through. This also sets up for him to return in the upcoming series Dexter: Resurrection.

Paramount Television Studios

Needless to say, a lot of fans are pretty impressed that the theory was so accurate.

“I can’t believe people actually correctly predicted this season being a flashback of Dexter’s life flashing before his eyes lmao,” said one comment on the trailer.

“Okay, so basically every theory I heard about New Blood, Resurrection, and this is 100% true based on this trailer. Dex survived New Blood’s awful season and as he recovers or is in a coma, he will be reliving his early years. Neat,” said another.

“OMG THE THEORIES WERE RIGHT. THE WHOLE SHOW IS ABOUT HIS LIFE FLASHING BEFORE HIS EYES AS HE’S BLEEDING OUT,” one X user wrote.

Dexter: Original Sin premieres on Friday, December 13 on Paramount+.

