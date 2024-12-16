Dexter: Original Sin showrunner says prequel series will be an “Easter egg hunt”

If you like references, callbacks, and Easter Eggs, you’re going to love Dexter: Original Sin, as showrunner Clyde Phillis says the prequel series will be filled with hidden treats.

Dexter: Original Sin goes back to where it all began for moral serial killer Dexter Morgan, with The OA star Patrick Gibson playing a fresh-faced version of the character, who starts out a student training to become a surgeon.

The first installment – titled ‘And in the Beginning…’ – dropped last night, and you can find details of where to watch Dexter: Original Sin here, as well as our Episode 1 recap.

Clyde Phillips worked on the original series and is showrunning the new 10-episode spinoff, which he says will be filled with fun details for eagle-eyed fans of what’s gone before.

Dexter: Original Sin will draw on nine seasons of lore

“We had this canon of lore from nine seasons of the show from which to draw,” Phillips told The Hollywood Reporter. “If people like Easter eggs, this show is going to be an Easter egg hunt.

“We would write the shows and start shooting them. Someone would come in and say, ‘Oh gosh, I have this great story about an Easter egg,’ and we would go running down to set and put a picture on somebody’s desk or whatever it is that the fans are just going to love.”

The opening credits of Original Sin certainly pay homage to the OG Dexter series, focusing on the character’s morning routine.

The show also features younger versions of characters fans came to know and love previously. This iteration of Angel Batista is played by James Martinez, but still wears that iconic hat and tropical shirt combination.

While if you remember Dexter spinning around in his chair in the original series, there’s also more of that here to help tie together old and new.

You can also find out how to watch Dexter: Original Sin, and check out our list of the best serial killer documentaries.