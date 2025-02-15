Dexter: Original Sin is now over, but that doesn’t mean it’s the end for ’90s era Dexter Morgan – here’s everything we know about Season 2.

Original Sin took fans back in time to 1991, when Dexter was a young and confused man with violent instincts, paving the way for him to become the famous fictional serial killer we know him to be.

After ten episodes, Dexter has now found his footing. But there’s still plenty of ground to cover in his life, and the success of the prequel has led many to wonder if there could be more on the way.

Here’s what you need to know about a potential Original Sin Season 2, including cast comments, plot speculation, and more. (Warning: spoilers ahead!)

Is Dexter: Original Sin Season 2 happening?

Dexter: Original Sin Season 2 hasn’t been greenlit yet, with the first season only just having ended on February 14, 2025.

Neither Paramount+ nor Showtime have confirmed a follow-up season yet, but based on the success of the first, it’s looking very likely.

The premiere episode of Original Sin was Showtime’s biggest premiere ever, with 2.1 million global viewers. And with the sequel series, Resurrection, on the way, the Dexterverse may keep on growing.

Showrunner Clyde Phillips even hinted as such, saying [via Forbes], “We’re going to keep going forward. Eventually he’s going to be wearing his Henley.

“Eventually, he’s going to get that apartment, he’s going to be doing the red strings at crime scenes. All of that stuff that you’ve already seen will be like coming home again.”

Thankfully, if it does get confirmed, it’s likely we could see it as early as 2026. The first season began filming in June 2024, premiering just seven months later.

So, if we get a confirmation in 2025, the following year wouldn’t be unrealistic.

Which cast members could be back for Season 2?

Patrick Gibson, who plays Dexter, has already said he’d love to return for Season 2.

“Everybody involved is so incredible,” he said [via Yahoo UK]. “To have Clyde, the original showrunner, involved and still doing it, and the cast was also great that I would feel so, so lucky to come back again.

“Something that I’d like to see… well, this series feels kind of like a pilot series, a lot of stuff is getting set up and he’s learning from the very beginning of his first kill. And so I’m curious to see him start to become a little bit more confident with his methods [and] take bigger swings, but that also might come with harder lessons.

“I think the stakes just get higher and higher with this show, naturally, and so that’s been really interesting to see. And also some characters that we haven’t got to meet yet from the original would be cool.”

If Gibson returns as Dexter, then we could expect Michael C. Hall to once again voice the character’s inner thoughts.

Christian Slater as Harry, Molly Brown as Deb, and Christina Milian as Maria La Guerta could also all come back, since their character arcs have only just begun.

What could Dexter: Original Sin Season 2 be about?

Dexter: Original Sin would still need to set up for the events of the original series timeline, meaning it could cover Deb’s enrollment at Miami Metro, the introduction of Captain Matthews and Doakes, and Harry’s death.

Of course, there’s no official synopsis yet (Season 2 hasn’t been greenlit), but it makes sense that these events would form the basis of new episodes.

Season 1 ended with Deb finally finding a path forward in life, deciding to skip college and enroll in the police force instead. Her new career trajectory sets up her entire adult journey, and it should be expected that there will be struggles and challenges to come when working with her father and brother.

Now that Captain Spencer is no more, Miami Met is going to need a replacement. Enter: Captain Matthews. Matthews served as the big boss during the original series, so it makes sense to introduce him now.

Speaking of introductions, who better to bring on board than James Doakes? Doakes was the only one during the original series who sensed that something was wrong with his colleague, and as well as being Dexter’s bully, he became the constant source of scrutiny, always looking over his shoulder. In short, we’d love to see how this relationship first began.

Finally, there’s still one tragic life event to come: Harry’s death. While many suspected Harry would die in the first season of Original Sin, he made it out alive.

But it’s a canon event in the Dexter universe that Harry will eventually take his own life after coming face-to-face with the remains of one of Dexter’s victims. Rattled by his guilt and overcome with life-long grief, he overdosed on his heart medication.

By making it look like a heart attack, Harry’s death is a dark and upsetting moment in the series, and it’s perfectly possible this will be covered in upcoming seasons.

Dexter: Original Sin is now available to stream on Paramount+.

