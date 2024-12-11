When is Dexter: Original Sin out? Episode 1 release date & full schedule

Dexter Morgan is returning to screens (once again) in Paramount+’s new prequel series, Dexter: Original Sin. So, if you’re squeamish, probably best to look away.

After the original Dexter series made waves across eight seasons of bloodthirsty killing, Michael C. Hall is coming back to the titular role (in voiceover form) for a third time with Dexter: Original Sin. However, this new TV show is putting a period spin on this tale of serial killers.

Taking place in 1991, Original Sin follows Dexter in his infamous transition from innocent student to top-tier killer. With the help of his father, he develops what would become known as his modus operandi: to only kill those who deserve it.

The Dexter prequel series is out sooner than you think, so be sure to take note of when new episodes drop.

When is Dexter: Original Sin Episode 1 out?

Dexter: Original Sin Episode 1 premieres on Friday, December 13 on Paramount+ with Showtime.

It’ll then get a televised premiere on Showtime on Sunday, December 15 at 10pm.

New episodes will then drop on a weekly basis until the season finale on February 14.

How many episodes are there?

There will be 10 episodes of Dexter: Original Sin in total.

That’s less than the original series, which had 12 episodes per season. The sequel series, New Blood, also had 10 episodes.

Full episode release schedule

All ten episodes of Dexter: Original Sin will air weekly on Fridays, from the season premiere on December 13, 2024, until the finale on February 14, 2025.

Paramount Television Studios

Here’s the full release schedule:

Episode 1: ‘Original Sin’ – Friday, December 13 Young Dexter Morgan struggles to keep his urges in check while navigating life with his father, Harry, and sister, high-school senior Deb. After Harry has a health scare, Dexter realizes it may finally be time to fulfill his destiny.

Episode 2: ‘Kid in a Candy Store’ – Friday, December 20 Dexter adjusts to his new job as a forensics intern at Miami Metro; Deb lashes out at her dad by engaging in petty criminal behavior.

Episode 3: ‘Miami Vice’ Friday, – December 27

Episode 4: ‘Fender Bender’ – Friday, January 3

Episode 5: ‘F is for F*ck-Up’ – Friday, January 10

Episode 6: ‘The Joy of Killing’ – Friday, January 17

Episode 7: ‘The Big Bad Body Problem’ – Friday, January 24

Episode 8: ‘Business and Pleasure’ – Friday, January 31

Episode 9: ‘Blood Drive’ – Friday, February 7

Episode 10: ‘Born This Way’ – Friday, February 14

Where to watch

Dexter: Original Sin will be available on Paramount+ with Showtime in the US and on Paramount+ in the UK.

The Paramount+ with Showtime plan currently starts at $12.99 per month, or $119.99 per year.

In the UK, a subscription starts at $6.99 per month or $69.90 per year.

For more, check out our guide to all the new true crime this month. You can also revisit all the best TV shows of 2024, and see what other TV shows are coming to streaming this month.