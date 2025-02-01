Dexter: Original Sin Episode 8 recap – The return of Brian Moser

In Dexter: Original Sin Episode 8, ‘Business and Pleasure,’ Dexter continues his investigation of Captain Spencer, and Harry comes across new information that could change everything for him and his family. (Warning: spoilers ahead!)

Dexter: Original Sin Episode 7 ended on a huge cliffhanger. Could it be that Captain Spencer is really the one behind his own son’s kidnapping? And if so, why would he do such a thing?

All this means Episode 8 is bringing the heat with new revelations, shocking twists, and the return of an infamous Dexter character.

While Dexter continues to follow his hunch about Spencer, he also has to track down a missing Deb. Plus, Harry and LaGuerta head out on a road trip to see if they can find information about a suspicious figure.

Nicky’s kidnapper is confirmed in Dexter: Original Sin Episode 8

As hinted in the previous episode, Nicky’s kidnapper may be none other than his father, Captain Aaron Spencer of Miami Metro. Episode 8 wastes no time in confirming this, as the opening scene features the masked assailant drugging Nicky with crushed-up pills and removing his basketball jersey once he’s unconscious.

As Nicky dips in and out of sleep, he asks, “Dad?” When it’s safe to do so, the kidnapper removes his mask. It is Spencer!

Showtime

Clearly, the only person who has any reason to suspect him is Dexter. But when the young killer tries to tell Harry his theory at home that morning, Harry brushes him off and tell him he’s crazy for suggesting such a thing. Harry also has other problems on his mind, like the whereabouts of Deb. He instructs Dexter to track her down.

After being suspended from school and kicked off the volleyball team, Deb is feeling rebellious. She stays at Gio’s house until morning. When she tells him she doesn’t want to go home, he invites her to go to Bimini (the Bahamas) with him for the day.

Harry and LaGuerta head to Tampa

Elsewhere, Harry and LaGuerta are on a road trip to track down Paul Petrie, the owner of the car used in the NHI killings. (But not before we get a sneak peek of her new beau, a very young Miguel Prado!) On the way, the two bond over LaGuerta’s own rebellious past as a teenager, and assures Harry that Deb will find her way home.

In a flashback sequence, Laura tells Harry about her upcoming work in a drug drop, and Harry is pleased that they’ll finally be able to crack down on the cartel, since it means Laura can stop being an informant. However, unbeknown to them, a member of the cartel watches their meeting.

Showtime

Back at Miami Met, Spencer is trying to push the narrative of his son’s kidnapping onto the Los Tigres cartel. Dexter, still suspicious, follows Spencer as he leaves the station, and catches him dropping off a bag (with Nicky’s jersey in it), along with a bag of cash, to a young man who then leaves it at someone’s house.

Dexter then calls Harry, and once again tries to tell him about his Spencer theory. Angry, Harry tells him off and warns him to stop looking into Spencer. He also insists that he keeps looking for Deb.

Harry and LaGuerta have arrived at Petrie’s house, but unfortunately, they’re too late. Two local detectives tell them that Petrie was murdered in his home about three weeks before the latest NHI murder. They all suspect it could be a former patient of Petrie’s.

In another flashback, the cartel members break into Laura’s house while she’s there with the kids, kidnapping them at gunpoint.

Deb discovers Gio’s dodgy dealings

Back in present day, Deb and Gio are partying on the beach at Bimini. However, Deb spots a couple of guys loading a large crate into Gio’s boat from afar. When he sees her looking, he distracts her with a shiny diamond bracelet. Dexter, meanwhile, goes to Gio’s apartment and finds his fiancée there.

She tells him that he probably took Deb to Bimini, where he had to attend to a business deal. With this information, Dexter borrows Camilla’s boat to go after his sister.

Showtime

Together, Harry and LaGuerta start going through the 300 patient files of Petrie, trying to find anyone who seems suspicious. Things get freaky, however, when Harry spots a file belonging to Brian Moser – Laura’s other son and Dexter’s brother.

His file suggests he has a history of violence and was discharged for disorderly conduct. Evidently, his attending nurse was Raul Martinez, one of the bodies found as part of the case. This, plus the fact that Harry’s name is all over Brian’s file, causes him to rip out a page and steal it.

Back at the beach, Deb goes into Gio’s boat to grab her jacket. While she inside, she tries to snoop at the boxes that were dropped off, but he catches her. The two argue, and he kicks her off the boat and abandons her on the beach. Luckily, Dexter comes and picks her up.

A SWAT attack goes horribly wrong

Together they head home, but their brother-sister bonding time is interrupted when Dexter’s pager goes off. He’s called to the location of a cartel stash house, where he followed the young man with Nicky’s jersey to. The SWAT team is preparing to enter, believing they have Nicky held inside. (Of course, we know this is all part of Spencer’s plan.)

Showtime

They raid the house, and although they don’t find Nicky, they do find his jersey. Spencer quickly gets into a confrontation, and when a cartel member pulls out their gun, there’s a huge gunfight that follows. Bobby is shot in the neck, and all the cartel members are killed. But nobody, apart from Dexter, is any wiser about Spencer’s game.

Finally, in the flashback to Laura’s kidnapping, she and the kids are being held in a shipping container, alongside several other strangers. When the cartel leader comes in, he and his men grab a poor victim from the side. They cut him apart with a chainsaw as Laura tries to cover the kid’s eyes.

However, Dexter watches the whole thing – his first exposure to murder.

Dexter: Original Sin Episode 8 is available to stream on Paramount Plus now.

For more, check out the full Original Sin release schedule. You can also take a look at our list of the best serial killer documentaries, and check out all the new true crime coming out this month.