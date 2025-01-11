Dexter: Original Sin Episode 6 recap – Things get personal for Miami Metro

In Dexter: Original Sin Episode 6, ‘The Joy of Killing,’ Dexter starts moving in on Levi Reed, but there’s a big twist in the case that finds one of Miami Metro’s finest personally connected to everything. (Warning: spoilers ahead!)

We’re now more than halfway through the ’90s-set Dexter prequel series, and the young serial killer in-the-making is becoming more advanced by the day.

In Original Sin Episode 5, Dexter had finally gotten Harry to agree to his plan of killing Levi Reed, a suspected serial killer who got away on a technicality. But there’s also another serial murderer on the loose, and it’s about to get personal for Captain Spencer.

Here’s a full recap of everything that goes down in Dexter: Original Sin Episode 6. Needless to say, things are getting complicated.

Captain Spencer’s son is kidnapped in Dexter: Original Sin Episode 6

It’s not looking good for Captain Spencer at the beginning of Episode 6. While his ex-wife and son are packing up the car for a trip, she’s attacked by a masked assailant, and his son is quickly and quietly whisked away.

Meanwhile, Deb tells Dexter she’s set them both up on a double date with Gio, her new beau, and Sofia, her best friend who’s taken a fancy to Dexter. She even picks out his outfit in the hope of making her quiet brother seem “cool” for Gio.

Before all that, though, Dexter has to go check out a new crime scene. It’s a suffocation case, and Dexter soon works out it could be the same person who killed two previous bodies he photographed. The MO’s are different with each case, but the heart of each murder is the same: the killer wanted to savour every moment.

When he gets too into it, however, Harry tells him to step back a little and let the detectives do the theorizing.

In another flashback sequence, Harry is grappling with the guilt he has from his affair with Laura. He even tells her he thinks they should stop seeing each other now that his wife is pregnant.

Miami-Met descends into chaos

Back at Miami-Met, Dexter is trying to formulate a plan to kill Levi Reed. But chaos strikes when Captain Spencer gets the news about his son’s kidnapping.

He’s horrified, and things are made even worse when his ex-wife and her new husband show up. The two men get in a fight and have to be torn apart. What’s more, his ex has little to no information to give him about the person who attacked her.

After Dexter embarks on a little Reed stalking, he goes to work the next day and gets an offer from Camilla, who says he can borrow her boat anytime if he wants to use it for the ladies. (Note: the boat will no doubt become important later on.)

When he meets up with Harry, he tells him they still have time to find Spencer’s son, Nicky. The body of Judge Powell’s son didn’t turn up until 12 days after the kidnapping, so it’s possible he’s still alive.

Article continues after ad

In another flashback, Harry listens in on one of Laura’s meetings with the crime gang. Things get tense when they cut off the finger of a betrayer in front of her, but she makes it out unharmed. Still, it’s enough to shake up both her and Harry.

That night, Dexter and Deb go on their double date. He gets off to a rocky start, but soon settles down and even starts flirting with Sofia.

Article continues after ad

When a guy bumps into Deb, Gio gets pretty aggressive, but the group brushes it off and continue to have a fun night. (A very fun night for Dexter, who gets a pretty unexpected gesture of affection from Sofia in the bathroom.)

Later, Deb convinces them to help her steal the new truck of her volleyball team rival, Tiffany. Dexter hotwires the truck (to the delight of everyone else), and Deb and Gio drive off and leave it abandoned on the beach. Meanwhile, Dexter drops Sofia home, who makes it clear she wants to see him again.

Harry is back at work, getting increasingly frustrated that he can’t help out on the Spencer case after being demoted for his mistake during the Levi Reed investigation. In another memory, he argues with Laura, who doesn’t want to be an informant anymore after her scare.

Their conversation is quickly interrupted when he has to run to the hospital to see his wife, who has just given birth to baby Deb. When he gets there, she reveals she knows everything about his affair, and tells him he has to end it.

Article continues after ad

Dexter takes Levi Reed out

Dexter goes back to stalking Levi Reed later that night (and accidently bumps into colleague Clark outside of a gay bar). When Reed stops to urinate in the street, Dexter drugs him and takes him back to his murder set-up.

When Reed awakens, bound down with plastic, Dexter forces him to admit to killing the families. He also tells him that once he’s killed him, this would officially make Dexter a serial killer, since Reed would be his third victim.

Reed confesses that he wanted to see them beg for their lives, but also points out that the two men aren’t so different at all. As he notes, Dexter loves killing people just as much. Dexter pushes back, however, telling him he doesn’t kill innocent people. Finally, he stabs Reed to death.

Return of the arm

Back at the office, Assistant Chief Borlee runs a staff meeting to analyse everything they know about the kidnapping case. Unfortunately, it’s not looking good. There’s no evidence at all from the crime scene, and the team has no leads apart from one: a high-ranking cartel member named Rafael Campos, who Captain Spencer and Judge Powell both previously came down hard on after his arrest.

Harry later finds Spencer in his office and comforts him, telling him there’s no way to ever stop worrying about their kids. Meanwhile, Nicky finds himself in the same dingy cell Judge Powell’s son was kept in. He’s alive, for now.

The episode ends with Dexter running into a bit of trouble. As he drives towards the swamp to dump Reed’s body in the water, he gets stopped by a cop who tells him it’s now an active crime scene. Someone has found the arm belonging to Tony Ferrer – a huge piece of evidence that could lead everything back to Dexter.

Original Sin Episode 6 is available to stream on Paramount+ now.

