Dexter: Original Sin Episode 5 recap – Dexter learns from his mistakes

In Dexter: Original Sin Episode 5, ‘F is for F**k-Up,’ Dexter has to deal with the consequences of his major error with Mad-Dog, all while Miami-Met suffers a massive blow in the Levi Reed case. (Warning: major spoilers ahead!)

Dexter: Original Sin Episode 4 ended on a huge cliffhanger. Dexter was almost about to execute his murder of Mad-Dog, a former killer for hire, but before he could do anything, his victim woke up and made a run for it.

Article continues after ad

Unfortunately, the situation became even more dire when an oncoming car accidently struck Mad-Dog mid-pursuit, meaning Dexter is now has to make some pretty quick decisions in order to not get caught.

Episode 5 picks right back up where we left off, and sees Dexter use this accident as a lesson for his future serial killer antics.

Dexter gets punished in Original Sin Episode 5

While there’s chaos on the road after Mad-Dog’s collision, Dexter makes a break for the house. He’s only got a few minutes until Miami police turn up, so he goes about trying to tidy up some of his mess. The authorities do arrive, but he manages to hide away until he can make his escape.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

When he gets home, Harry’s waiting for him, having heard the news on the police radio. Furious with Dexter for making such an error he grounds his son, preventing from leaving the house and committing any further murders.

Paramount

The next day, Harry heads to the station to do some digging. Thankfully, it doesn’t look like anything can tie Dexter back to the incident. Meanwhile, Dexter is stuck at home. Frustrated and “hungry,” he digs into the fridge and eats a box full of brownies—unfortunately for him, these are Deb’s pot brownies from her party the other night.

Article continues after ad

In another flashback to Harry’s past, he and Laura wrestle with their feelings for each other. Harry’s still married to Doris, despite clearly having feelings for Laura. What’s more, she’s still working for him as an informant within the drug ring.

Dexter and Deb think about their mom

Back in the present, Harry is doing a practice run for his upcoming testimony for the Levi Reed case, who they believe to be the person acting out the string of killings throughout Miami.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Later that evening, Deb comes home to find Dexter on the couch, high out of his mind. She joins him by eating a brownie, and the two siblings bond by talking about memories of their mother. It’s the anniversary of Doris’ death the next day, and Deb is determined to do something to honor her. When Harry gets home, they all agree to visit her grave at 5pm the next day.

Paramount

The following morning, Dexter is permitted to return to work. However, his first assignment (as a thinly-veiled punishment from Harry), is to fingerprint the man who ran over Mad-Dog. He’s currently being interviewed by LaGuerta, and is extremely shaken up about the accident. However, he doesn’t mention anything that might turn suspicion on Dexter.

Article continues after ad

So, he’s off the hook for now, but our budding killer knows he needs to learn from this mistake. He needs to be more efficient and plan better. Thankfully, his answer comes from Tanya, who laments a loss at the racing track. When she tells him that the horse she bet on will be sedated, he asks her what kind of drug could tackle an animal that big. The answer? Etorphine.

Article continues after ad

Harry gets torn down in the Reed case

At the trial for Levi Reed’s case, Harry gets a beating from the defense team. As they note, Miami-Met has no real physical evidence to tie Reed to the murders. What’s more, they bring in a witness who previously tried to give an alibi for Reed. Harry initially dismissed her because she was on drugs and he didn’t trust her, but the judge rules in their favor and the case is dismissed.

Article continues after ad

Meanwhile, Dexter is off on a mission to track down some Etorphine. He goes to a stable and sets a horse free to distract the workers, sneaking into the vet’s office to find what he needs. He gets it but has a near miss when the vet comes back and he has to hide in a stable with an angry horse.

Paramount

At home, Deb waits for Harry and Dexter, who are both late. Angered, she calls Gio to pick her up. He takes her to Doris’ grave, where she cries and tells her that her father and brother “don’t even see” her. When Dexter talks to Angel at the station, he learns Harry never came back after the trial.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Harry, distraught over his failure, goes to Doris’ grave. In another flashback, he reveals to Laura that he lost his son in a drowning. When he gets back home to Doris, she tells him she’s pregnant.

Back on their “date,” Deb and Gio sit by the water in his car and get friendly.

Dexter proves himself to Harry

Elsewhere, Harry is at a bar, drinking heavily. Captain Spencer turns up and tells him that in order to keep him from facing serious consequences over his lapse in judgement, he’s been demoted to the bottom rung of the homicide list.

Article continues after ad

After leaving the bar, Harry tracks down Levi Reed. Intoxicated, he gets out his gun and starts heading his way, but Dexter appears out of nowhere and knocks him out. Not long after, Harry wakes up in Dexter’s kill room, trapped in place with plastic wrap. He panics, but Dexter is simply showing him how he’s perfected his methods.

Article continues after ad

After proving what he can do, he sets Harry free. Dexter points out that Harry never tried to change him, but rather “train him.” He believes the Reed case is “what you made me for,” and implores Harry to let him go after Reed. Harry considers this for a moment, but ultimately agrees, believing they have enough evidence to justify the killing.

Article continues after ad

As the episode winds down, Deb and Gio lie down in his car after making love, and Dexter puts the house back together after putting away his kill props. The next day, he goes to Doris’ grave and says goodbye, finally understanding that she always wanted to help him and saw good in him.

Dexter: Original Sin Episode 5 is available to stream now.

For more, check out all the best new true crime and documentaries this month. You can also find out where to watch Dexter: Original Sin, and keep tabs on when the new episode is out.

Article continues after ad