Dexter: Original Sin – Episode 10 recap and ending explained

The Dexter: Original Sin finale – Episode 10: “Code Blues” – brings an end to young Dexter’s latest hunt, and while there’s a happy ending, there’s still a monster lurking. (Warning: major spoilers ahead!)

After ten episodes and a whole lot of ’90s references, Dexter: Original Sin has at long last come to an end. The prequel series took fans back to the early days of Dexter Morgan’s killing ways, with a whole range of victims – some new, some old.

Episode 9 teased a big finale. Would Brian Moser kill again? Would Harry die at his hand? And how would Dexter finally bring down Captain Spencer?

All this gets answered in the Original Sin season finale, so here’s a full breakdown of everything that goes down.

Brian Moser’s life is revealed in Dexter: Original Sin Episode 10

The episode starts by flashing back to a meeting between Brian and his psychiatrist, Dr. Paul Petrie. He recounts the story of his childhood, when he was adopted by the Morgans after the death of his mother, Laura.

Showtime

After some violent encounters, he was removed from their care and placed into the foster care system, where he showed more brutal tendencies. This landed him at Harbor Light Mental Hospital, where he was referred to as a “psychopath.”

Despite being impressed by Brian’s progress, Petrie is concerned by his desperation to be reunited with Dexter. When he’s denied access to his brother, Brian loses his temper and smashes Petrie’s head in with a fire poker, killing him.

Harry finds Brian’s new victim

In modern day, Harry and LaGuerta are called to a crime scene where the body of Barb Plimpton has been cut into pieces. Harry recognizes her as their old social worker who removed Brian, and realises something is up. When he looks up, he sees Brian watching them.

Elsewhere, Dexter is following a recently-escaped Spencer to Nicky’s location, where he hopes to save the boy. Turns out, it’s not far from the police station, and Nicky is being kept in a cargo ship nearby.

Showtime

Dexter and Spencer gets into a fight, and in desperation, the latter begins to flood the cargo ship where Nicky is. Turns out, Spencer isn’t too concerned, having harbored suspicions that Nicky is actually the son of Nelson, his ex-wife’s boyfriend.

Spencer then gives Dexter a choice: save Nicky, or chase him down. Spencer then escapes, leaving Dexter to save Nicky and give him mouth-to-mouth. Turns out, he’s a hero. Firing flares into the sky to attract attention to the boy, he then takes off after Spencer.

Harry confronts Brian

Back at the crime scene, Brian is watching from above, waiting to see if Dexter turns up. But Harry spots him, reaching his hiding spot and holding him at gunpoint. Brian then tells Harry that he actually already tried to make contact with Dexter by killing figures from his past, hoping his brother would turn up at one of the crime scenes.

Brian directly blames Harry for his and Dexter’s separation, believing the police officer had manipulated his younger brother. But Harry points out that Brian could completely undo all the hard work he and Dexter have put into repressing his violent needs, telling him, “I am the best thing for Dexter.”

Determined to take him into custody for his murders, Harry asks Brian not to expose himself as Dexter’s brother, since this would tie all the horrible events of the past with Dexter, who so far has remained in the clear.

But before he can do anything, Brian knocks him out and leaves him on the roof, leaving behind a creepy message (“You’re right”) in blood. So, Brian agrees with Harry, and will remain in the shadows until Dexter Season 1, when he sneaks back into his adult brother’s life and reveals himself. For now, there’s nothing Harry can do.

Spencer makes one last move

Elsewhere, Nicky’s mother (and Spencer’s ex-wife) Becca is watching the news for updates. Spencer turns up, attacks her, and plans on killing her for lying to him about their son’s parentage. However, Dexter shows up just in time and knocks him out.

Showtime

When Spencer awakens, he’s strapped down on Camilla’s boat. Eventually, Dexter kills Spencer. While we still have no answers as to why (or if) Spencer kidnapped and killed Jimmy Powell in addition to his own son, it looks like this saga of terror is over.

Dexter dumps Spencer’s body into the water in trash bags, bringing him closer to his adult killer persona than he’s ever been before. When he gets home, he reveals everything to Harry, who apologizes for not trusting his son’s theory about Spencer.

“Spencer wasn’t born a monster, he became one,” Dexter tells him. “But me, I was born this way.”

A happy ending for Dexter Morgan (for now)

Back at Miami Metro, theories are circulating around Spencer’s fate. It’s ultimately decided that Spencer was influenced by his own anger and went on the run, and Harry suggests that perhaps there never was an NHI Killer to begin with.

Dexter, meanwhile, gets promoted to a full-time position on the forensics team, and he, Harry, and Deb go out to celebrate. There, Deb reveals that she won’t be going to college next year, but will be enrolling at the police academy instead.

As she dances, Dexter and Harry discuss how much the former has changed, and how he managed to use his instincts for something good instead of mindless killing. But outside, Brian watches, alone and yearning for his brother, who he won’t reconnect with for many, many years.

Dexter: Original Sin Episode 10 is available to stream on Paramount+ now.