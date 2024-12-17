Dexter: Original Sin was making continuity mistakes before the show was even released

The new Dexter prequel series dives even deeper into the fictional serial killer’s life, but before it even started, Original Sin had made one critical error.

Taking place in 1991, Original Sin follows young Dexter Morgan as he starts an internship at Miami-Met. As his thirst for killing only gets stronger, he has to work together with his father in finding a way to quell his dark instincts.

Episode 1 has already aired on Paramount+, and was met with mixed reviews. But one of the most important elements in the prequel was getting the casting right.

With Michael C. Hall returning to narrate Dexter’s inner voice, they were halfway to success. But the casting of Patrick Gibson as Young Dexter already presented a slight likeness issue – one that never got fixed.

Dexter’s eyes have changed color in Original Sin

One of Hall’s most defining features as Dexter was his stare. As Dexter lives a life hidden in the shadows, one of his few giveaways were his intense gazes, hinting a darker presence underneath his false self.

In the first posters released for Original Sin, there’s a critical error. While Hall has notably green eyes in real-life, Gibson naturally has blue eyes. In an attempt to correct this, he was given brown contacts for the role of Dexter, which still doesn’t match Hall’s eye color.

This difference was quickly noticed by Dexter fans when the character posters were released, with comments like, “Do they have different eye colors?”

“Yeah MCH has green eyes… Gibson has brown I think,” said another.

“Why are young Dexter’s eyes a different color? I’m sure nobody would care, but when you do a poster like this it becomes very noticeable,” said another user on X/Twitter.

However, this isn’t the first time Dexter’s flashbacks have caused a continuity error. In the original series, the child version of Dexter has blue eyes, which fans have also pointed out in the years since.

Of course, there are fans who also don’t think the change in eye color matters all that much, with many willing to give the new TV show a chance before they judge.

“It’s not about the looks. He can be a spitting image of MCH but what makes Dexter is his interaction with other characters, the way he stares people down, and his mannerisms in general,” one person noted.

“I’m open to different people playing Dexter Morgan, since he’s first and foremost a literary character. I think Patrick Gibson looks perfect here,” agreed another.

Dexter: Original Sin Episode 1 will premiere on Paramount+ with Showtime on Friday, December 20.

