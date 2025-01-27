Devil’s Diner is a brutal new Netflix horror series you can finish in a day

Netflix has had plenty of great small-screen offerings of late, and its latest, Devil’s Diner, is a Vietnamese series that you can binge in just one day.

From Hound’s Hill to American Primeval, Netflix has been killing it when it comes to creepy, thrilling new TV shows. And why not? In a post-Squid Game world, the best streaming services know that audiences might be craving something a little darker to watch.

And among the slate of additions on Netflix, there may be a hidden gem that’s well worth your attention.

We’re talking about Devil’s Diner, a Vietnamese horror-drama from creator Ham Tran. And thankfully, it’s not going to take you an age to watch every single episode.

What is Devil’s Diner about?

Devil’s Diner is about a mysterious diner in which desperate patrons can go and strike a deal with the host, who makes them delicious meals and grants them their deepest wishes… but for a price.

The official synopsis reads: “Wealth. Revenge. Freedom. A mysterious chef offers dishes that can grant his clients’ their deepest desires. The question is: What will is cost them?”

There are only six episodes in total, with the titles hinting at the deadly stories within:

Greed: Blood Pudding

Pride: Goat Tongue Sate

Anger: Snake Wine

Delusion: Candied Gooseberries

Suspicion: Heart Porridge

Karma: Moon-Faced Snails

“Devil’s Diner is a deeply personal and ambitious project for me,” Tran said of the series. “Through this series, we’re not only telling uniquely Vietnamese stories but also universal tales of human longing and the choices we make when faced with impossible dilemmas.”

Devil’s Diner stars Lê Quốc Nam, Nguyễn Kiều Trinh, Võ Điền Gia Huy and Lan Thy.

When is it out on Netflix?

All six episodes of Devil’s Diner are available to stream on Netflix now.

The series dropped on the platform on January 26, 2025, and is now available in over 190 different countries.

