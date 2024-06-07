Despicable Me 4 pays homage to one of the greatest superhero movie

Gru and his minions are on another mission in Despicable Me 4, but a recent clip from the movie mirrors an iconic Spider-Man movie moment.

A new clip shared ahead of Despicable Me 4’s release reveals that the film will include a reference to the web-slinger by recreating one of his most well-known scenes from Spider-Man 2.

In the clip, Mega Minion Tim is trying to stop a moving train. But, unlike Spider-Man who used his webs to anchor himself to the train, the minion is instead using his very flexible arms to stop it.

The stretchy arms feel more like Mr. Fantastic from the Fantastic Four, but it seems to do the job of saving everyone on the train. That is, until it backfires, sending the train propelling backward.

But this isn’t the first time the Despicable Me franchise has made references to popular superhero movies and comics.

In Minions: The Rise of Gru, Gru is in peril and yells “Minions Assemble!” which is a clear reference to Captain America’s iconic line in Avengers: Endgame. In the same movie, the supervillain team the Vicious Six is meant to be a play on the Sinister Six from the Spider-Man comics.

Despicable Me 4 will get its own form of Avengers with the AVL (Anti-Villain League) needing help in stopping a pair of ruthless villains after Gru and his family.

To do so, they turn a group of minions into Mega Minions with superhero powers from super-stretch, flight, laser beams, elasticity, and super strength. One minion even looks like The Thing from Fantastic Four.

The Despicable Me franchise has always paid homage to the hero versus villain dynamic with the beloved main characters defeating the big bad. With the Mega Minions on their side in Despicable Me 4, Gru and the AVL can tilt the fight in their favor.

Despicable Me 4 will hit theaters on July 3. You can read more on how the movie canonically reveals Gru has sex, learn who would win in a fight between Homelander and Superman, and new movies this month.