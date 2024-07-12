Netflix fans in shock watching “crazy” new series with “insane” pregnancy plot

In true Netflix style, a new limited series has appeared out of nowhere and sent viewers into a spiral – now they’re recommending you watch Desperate Lies too.

The streaming service has dominated the global conversation about new TV shows this year, from the drama and fallout of Baby Reindeer to the often obsessive fan reaction to Bridgerton.

Now, new Portuguese language series Desperate Lies is trending on social media, with fans hardly able to wrap their heads around the show’s “insane” pregnancy plot.

In a nutshell, the Netflix show follows a woman who gives birth to twins… except they have two different fathers. After dreaming of being a mother for years, Liana (Juliana Paes) is left in an endless web of lies.

“Found a new telenovela on Netflix called Desperate Lies. This sh*t is insane,” one fan posted on X/Twitter, while a second agreed: “Desperate Lies on Netflix is crazy.”

“The woman in Desperate Lies on Netflix is actually certifiable! Like I get she’s also a victim… BUT SHE’S ALSO COMPLETELY INSANE!” a third weighed in.

While the storyline already seems wild on a surface level, it gets more sinister the more you watch it. Liana has two children by two different fathers after being drugged and sexually assaulted a few days before being intimate with her husband.

Though the odds are unlikely, it’s actually scientifically possible – a fact that’s left fans spiraling.

“You guys need to see Desperate Lies on Netflix broooooo! Twin can be born by two different father if a woman have sex with two men in same or around the same time,” one tweeted.

“Desperate Lies on #Netflix is an amazing show so messy y’all should watch it,” another chimed in.

Described as “a telenovela on steroids,” there’s even better news for the binge-worthy TV show. Unlike other Netflix limited shows, which often have 6-8 episodes, Desperate Lies has 17, meaning you’ll have plenty of wild drama to get through.

While fans think this is a good thing, some critics don’t necessarily agree. Deepti Chadha from The Feast of Legends writes: “Even if you love a good drama and could possibly sit through endless episodes of it, we don’t believe that would be the case with Desperate Lies.

“There are also several sensitive themes explored in the series, which weren’t handled as well as they should have.”

Find more TV shows streaming this month, alongside new true crime and documentaries to catch up with.