Is a Dennis the Menace remake coming to Netflix in 2024?

Netflix users are convinced a remake of Dennis the Menace starring Samuel L. Jackson is coming to the streaming platform in 2024 – but is it true?

Scrolling through social media can be a treacherous pastime if you’re liable to be a bit gullible. X/Twitter has combated disinformation and other misleading posts with community notes – but Facebook exists in an entirely different, warped universe of perception.

Every week, fake posters for movies and TV shows that definitely aren’t happening go viral, amassing thousands upon thousands of shares and comments from hyped-up fans tagging their friends and family. For example, The NeverEnding Story sequel, Henry Cavill taking over as The Terminator, Rob Zombie’s Steamboat Willie horror movie, and Rick Moranis’ new Honey We Shrunk the Kids sequel series – none of them are real.

So, is this Dennis the Menace remake another made-up project pulled out of thin air, or is it actually en route to Netflix?

Is Dennis the Menace coming to Netflix in 2024?

No, a remake of Dennis the Menace isn’t coming to Netflix in 2024, nor is any such project in development.

This time, another culprit is responsible: Harold Rico Knight, who also led fans to believe that a Friday sequel called Straight Outta Rehab was being released on Netflix.

Harold Rico Knight: Facebook

The poster (which says it’s a “Notflix” production) shows a young boy wearing Dennis’ iconic outfit and armed with a slingshot in his back pocket, while Jackson can be seen sitting on the porch in the background (presumably in the role of George Wilson). Dennis is said to be played by an actor named Kharter Rowser – but a Google search reveals no such star exists.

“Samuel L. Jackson bout to be going off on his lil bad butt!! My little cousin as Dennis the Menace is insane,” Knight wrote. The post has been shared more than 10,000 times, with thousands of comments from people either keen to see it or unhappy after learning it’s not real.

“Wished it was real it looked like it was going to be a great movie… a lot of little menaces out here,” one wrote. “This may be a joke but don’t be surprised if this becomes a reality. Hollywood is constantly looking for ideas to grab and make money off of,” another commented.

“This is Genius! You better put your trade mark down! Hollywood just might go for this,” a third wrote. “Damnit, I got excited for a second. That’s a remake I’d actually watch,” a fourth commented.

