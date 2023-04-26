Demon Slayer Season 3 Episode 4 will explore Muichiro’s past

Season 3 of Demon Slayer is unveiling one shocking secret after another. Here’s how the Demon Slayer Season 3 Episode 4 will glimpse at the Mist Hashira Muchiro’s past.

Demon Slayer primarily focuses on the never-ending battle between demon slayers and immortal demons. These demon slayers put their lives on the line to protect humanity. The Hashira are highly regarded within their ranks for their unparalleled fighting skills.

The demon slayer corps has only nine Hashira, one of which is the 14-year-old Muichiro Tokito. When the series first introduces Muichiro, he seems to be an airhead, utterly unconcerned about his surroundings. Despite that, he is also blindly loyal to Kagaya Ubuyashiki. He doesn’t care when the Hashira’s are making an issue of Tanjiro carrying a demon with him in every mission.

However, Muichiro only steps in when Tanjiro talks impolitely to the leader of the demon slayer corps. He throws a few pebbles at Tanjiro’s head, hurting him with his strength and making him realise his mistake. Now that the “Swordsmith Village Arc” is airing, this brief scene from way back then appears highly crucial. Season 3 Episode 4 of Demon Slayer will briefly explore Muichiro’s past and Kagaya’s importance in his life.

What will Demon Slayer Season 3 Episode 4 cover?

Demon Slayer Season 3 Episode 4, titled “Thank You, Tokito,” is set to be released on Sunday, April 30 2023. Muichiro is a minor character in the series, but just the fact that he is the direct descendant of the Sun-Breathing Technique means he has an important role to play in the future. The upcoming episode will continue with the scene of Muichiro saving Kotetsu from a demon. Mid-battle, he will recall Kagaya’s words about reclaiming himself.

The scene will then change to a flashback of a heavily injured Mucihiro who has just lost his memory. Kagaya is sitting there with his wife, consoling the child that his memory will return as long as he has the will to survive. Kagaya further adds that in order to achieve that, Muichiro needs to begin with trivial matters and clear the “mist” inside his head. The mist he speaks of later becomes Muichiro’s identity as the Mist Hashira.

The flashback ends with Mucihiro taking Kotetsu to safety. As he ponders over whether it is right to leave the village unprotected, he assures himself that Kagaya recognises his value; therefore, he must not hesitate. The flashback scene is extremely brief, and most of Kagaya’s words are confusing.

However, it indicates that the scene is from before Muichiro joins the demon Slayer corps. As for why Muchiro loses his memory, the series will reveal it later. His lost memories are the direct result of his trauma of being attacked by a demon and losing his twin brother, which will not be covered in Demon Slayer Season 3.

Demon Slayer can currently be streamed on Crunchyroll.

