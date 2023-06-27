Demon Slayer: Rengoku remains the most respected until the end

Demon Slayer doesn’t fall short of iconic characters, and yet Kyojuro Rengoku remains a fan-favorite character even years after his death.

Demon Slayer is a popular Shonen anime and manga series that features the never-ending battle between the Demon Slayer Corps and demons. Within the Corps, the Hashira is the highest rank as it distinguishes them as the most powerful swordsmen. They can fight against members of the Twelve Kizuki, a group of demons hand-picked by Muzan.

As a Hashira, Rengoku fights valiantly in the “Infinity Train Arc” and protects more than 200 passengers as well Tanjiro’s group. However, he loses his life in his fight with Akaza, giving Tanjiro and his friends much-needed inspiration.

Rengoku is considered victorious despite his death since he accomplished his initial goal. Even after his death, he appears in flashbacks and silhouettes whenever Tanjiro or anyone else is in danger. Here’s how Rengoku remains the most respectable Hashira till the very end of the series.

Kyojuro Rengoku impacts Demon Slayer in a way no one else did

Despite his father’s disapproval, Rengoku is one of the strongest characters in the series. He fights against Akaza, who no one was able to defeat till the end. Akaza only lost his life after regaining his memories as a human and self-destructing since the despair was too much for him to handle.

In most of its arcs, Demon Slayer highlights several Hashira, with Giyu first followed by Shinobu. Then, after the introduction of all the Hashira, Rengoku takes center stage in the Demon Slayer movie. The following seasons feature Tengen Uzui and then Kanjroji Mitsuri and Tokito Muichiro.

The manga covers even more scenes with all the Hashira and their heroic battle against Muzan and the Upper Moons. In the end, Giyu and Sanemi are the only survivors, with Uzui leaving because of his retirement. It wouldn’t be an exaggeration to say that all nine Hashira are fan-favorite characters as fans learn more about their past.

However, no one could impact the story as much as Rengoku did. His fight against Akaza showed fans just what the demon slayers are up against. Furthermore, his final words inspired Tanjiro, Zenitsu, and Inosuke to further develop their skills.

Additionally, Rengoku gave the first hint about Sun Breathing Technique during his final moments. The series features countless deaths after this one, but Rengoku’s demise remains the most impactful as well as the most tragic of all.

In 2021, a popular Demon Slayer fan book revealed what the Hashira thought of each other. Rengoku is the only character who praised all his fellow Hashira and was also praised by them. No one had anything bad to say about him, even Sanemi, a character with such a short temper.

Demon Slayer can currently be streamed on Crunchyroll. In the meantime, check out more anime coverage below:

