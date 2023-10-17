Underrated horror movie by Sinister director hits Netflix chart

Scott Derrickson is best known for directing Sinister – but one of his most underrated horror movies has become a surprising hit on the Netflix chart.

Sinister is a formative horror movie for Gen-Zers; while some movies cheat their way into raising your blood pressure with cheap frights, everything in Sinister is in service of the story. Also, that lawnmower scene is maybe the best jump scare of the 2010s.

An earlier experiment rated it as the most terrifying movie ever, according to science, with the film raising viewers’ heart rates more than the likes of The Conjuring, Insidious, and The Descent.

However, it’s not the only horror in Derrickson’s filmography worth seeking out this Halloween – in fact, one you may not have seen has climbed the Netflix top 10 chart.

Deliver Us From Evil from Sinister director climbs Netflix chart

Deliver Us From Evil, directed by Scott Derrickson, is Netflix’s number two movie in the US. You can check out the full ranking as it stands below:

Tammy Deliver Us From Evil Reptile American Made Casper The Conference Ma The Misfits Get Out Us

“As a cop, I’ve seen some horrible things… but nothing that can’t be explained by human nature,” Ralph Sarchie (Eric Bana) says. “But you haven’t seen true evil,” he’s told.

Deliver Us From Evil is based on the memoir by the real-life Sarchie, following the officer as he teams up with a priest schooled in the rituals of exorcism to investigate bizarre, disturbing crimes in the Bronx.

While currently sitting at 24% on Rotten Tomatoes score, with a 42% audience rating, it grossed just shy of $90 million worldwide and has attracted a new wave of creeped-out viewers thanks to Netflix.

“If you like horror movies I highly recommend Deliver Us From Evil on Netflix. It’s like The Exorcist and Se7en all rolled into one but much better,” one X/Twitter user wrote. “Deliver Us From Evil is on Netflix so just for some Halloween fun I decided to rewatch it and omg it is so much scarier than I remember. Definitely need to say the Lord’s Prayer tonight before bed. Maybe invest in some Holy Water,” another tweeted.

“Tons of great shots in Deliver Us From Evil. Oozes with atmosphere. It’s awesome seeing it trending on Netflix, it’s about time it gets some love,” a third wrote. “That Deliver Us From Evil movie on Netflix is sh*t-your-pants scary. I ain’t never turned off a scary movie in my life,” a fourth tweeted.

Deliver Us From Evil is on Netflix now.