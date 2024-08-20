Deadpool & Wolverine’s most heartbreaking tribute came from Ryan Reynolds

The most heartbreaking moment in Deadpool & Wolverine didn’t occur inside the movie, but in a touching tribute written by star Ryan Reynolds.

Deadpool & Wolverine was filled to the brim with unforgettable moments thanks to the inclusion of countless cameos and variants from the Marvel universe.

However, the most important and heartbreaking sequence of the movie came during the credits where Reynolds placed a loving tribute to co-star Rob Delaney’s deceased son, Henry.

“If you stayed through the credits of Deadpool & Wolverine, you might notice a credit saying, ‘For Henry Delaney.’ Henry is Rob’s son. And Rob lost his little boy to a brain tumor in 2018. Right as we finished Deadpool 2,” Reynolds wrote in a lengthy Instagram caption. “I’ve always kicked my own ass because I didn’t place a tribute to Henry over the end credits of DP2.”

He continued, “If there’s a bright side, even more people are seeing Henry’s name in the credits of Deadpool & Wolverine. And at long last, father and son are sharing the same screen.”

Delaney and his wife, Leah’s, son died in January 2018 after helping him receive extensive treatment for a cancerous tumor that was discovered in 2016. Henry Delaney was only two years old when he died.

The actor has been very open and candid about the death of his son, going so far as to channel his feelings of overwhelming grief into his 2022 memoir, A Heart That Works.

Reynolds made sure to shout out his co-star book in his post, calling it “an incredible piece of writing which explores the kaleidoscopic colours of emotion Henry’s passing revealed. I’m lucky to know Rob. And I’m lucky to have friends willing to put themselves on the line to make others feel less alone.”

Despite going through a tragedy, Delaney was delighted to return to the Deadpool franchise as the lovable and goofy Peter Wisdom, telling Digital Spy, “I haven’t been coached on what to say here. It felt different. It felt bigger, for sure. I mean, it still felt controlled, and you felt Ryan’s authorial voice moving through it, and it felt pure, but yeah, it felt bigger.”

And Delaney was proven to be correct as Deadpool & Wolverine made over $1 billion at the box office, breaking the record to become the highest-grossing R-rated movie of all time.

