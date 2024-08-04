Deadpool & Wolverine’s box office throne could be overtaken by controversial romance film

Blake Lively’s controversial romance film, It Ends With Us, could dethrone Deadpool and Wolverine’s top spot at the box office.

Deadpool & Wolverine is currently doing well in theaters, as Marvel fans flock to see its iconic cameos and how they relate to upcoming MCU films.

However, while the billion-dollar movie takes its well-earned victory lap, a controversial romance is gearing up to take the number one box office crown.

Blake Lively’s It Ends With Us will premiere on August 9, and its presale numbers have some believing it will overthrow Deadpool & Wolverine’s hold on the movie market.

According to Deadline, the presale tickets for Hoover’s movie adaptation earned four times more than those of its production studio, Sony Pictures’, 2022 summer picture Where the Crawdads Sing.

The studio’s sleepy romance movie earned $17.2 million on its opening weekend, and Sony hopes to double that number at least with It Ends With Us.

Though Lively’s romance film won’t be the money juggernaut Ryan Reynolds’ comic book outing will be, many are convinced it will overtake the Marvel entry in terms of popularity.

It Ends With Us is based on Colleen Hoover’s 2016 novel of the same name. The book follows flower shop owner Lily Bloom as she tries to decide whether to pursue a relationship with the hot-tempered doctor Ryle Kincaid, or if she should rekindle the flame with her first love, Atlas Corrigan.

While the movie’s premise seems pretty light-hearted, It Ends With Us has faced much backlash since it exploded in popularity on the book TikTok.

Some Hoover detractors believe the novel glorifies abusive relationships, as the character Ryle has some toxic traits.

Despite not being well received by everyone, It Ends With Us went on to sell one million copies worldwide and spawned the follow-up novel It Starts With Us.

Hoover herself has more than 2 billion videos on her name hashtag on TikTok, so it wouldn’t be surprising to see Reynolds bested by his own wife in the movie marketplace.

