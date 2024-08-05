Deadpool & Wolverine stars call for “Logan-like send off” for longest-running Marvel star

Wesley Snipes’ return as Blade was Deadpool & Wolverine’s biggest cameo, and now he’s getting a push for his own dramatic send-off from the movie’s stars.

We’re now a little over a week into Deadpool & Wolverine’s theatrical run, and the film is already making history. The R-rated superhero romp is crushing box office records and has brought a level of excitement back to the MCU that hasn’t been felt in some time.

It’s also reinvigorated several long-dead Marvel franchises with big cameos, the most notable of which is Blade. The return of Wesley Snipes as the legendary vampire slayer flies in the face of the MCU’s current Blade plans, which seem to be stuck in development hell.

Deadpool & Wolverine’s stars have a suggestion for getting around that, though: give Snipes’ Blade a proper farewell.

“There is no Fox Marvel Universe or MCU without Blade first creating a market,” star Ryan Reynolds shared in a post on X/Twitter. “He’s Marvel Daddy. Please retweet for a Logan-like send off.” Co-star Hugh Jackman shared the post in solidarity, dedicating it to Blade.

The comments are taking off as of this writing, with fans coming out in support. Many are just sharing their enthusiasm with quotes from the film, such as Blade’s comments that “there’s only ever gonna be one Blade,” which is met by Deadpool staring at the camera.

It’s a fun nod to the ongoing struggles of the MCU’s Blade reboot, which was announced in 2019 but has still not filmed a single frame of footage. With that movie seemingly dead in the water, perhaps a Logan-like send-off is exactly what Blade needs to put a cap on the Snipes era?

Snipes deserves the flowers, too. As Blade, the actor is indirectly responsible for the current state of superhero films. In an era where superhero movies were the quality of Batman & Robin or Spawn, Blade proved the genre could be marketable.

While he’s now made history as the longest-running Marvel star thanks to his Deadpool & Wolverine cameo, Snipes never got the send-off he deserved. His last film appearance was 2004’s Blade: Trinity, a film so haunted by allegations of a toxic set that it’s become a meme in recent years.

If the momentum and enthusiasm of the fans are any indication, an Old Man Blade-type send-off may be exactly what’s needed. Snipes himself has already commented on the notion in the past, though, calling fans “crazy” for suggesting he replace Ali as Blade.

