Deadpool & Wolverine slammed as “blasphemy” as fans demand refunds

Deadpool & Wolverine is being slammed for promoting “blasphemy,” and some Marvel fans are demanding their money back.

While most Marvel fans had a blast watching the creative Easter eggs and jaw-dropping cameos in Deadpool & Wolverine, a handful of viewers want a refund on the experience.

TikTok user chibimallo posted a video on July 27 in which she explained that she and her husband left the MCU movie after about 30 minutes.

While she had a ton of complaints about the movie being “disgusting,” chibimallo’s biggest gripe with the film was the fact that Deadpool referred to himself as “Marvel Jesus.”

The joke of Deadpool being Marvel’s Jesus-like figure was planted in the movie’s first trailer as the merc with the mouth wanted audiences to see him as the savior of the MCU.

Before Deadpool & Wolverine premiered, interest in the Marvel Cinematic Universe had decreased significantly as the majority of fans checked out after Avengers: Endgame.

However, the flames of fans’ desire to go back to the theaters to see something made by Marvel Studios were sparked when it was announced that Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman would be uniting their respective iconic characters for a bloody ride through the multiverse.

As Deadpool has always been a character who pushed the envelope, the marketing for the movie leaned into this trait, thus birthing the notion that Deadpool was “Marvel Jesus” and he was going to save the MCU from itself.

While the inclusion of this joke didn’t see a lot of backlash when it was just in the trailers, some folks, like chibimallo, did not appreciate Marvel poking fun at a religious deity.

But the majority of Marvel fans were quick to respond to the outrage by reminding those who were offended that the Deadpool franchise made fun of everything and everyone, so they shouldn’t have been shocked by this.

“Seriously, you went to a Deadpool movie and thought it was going to be sunshine and puppies?” One fan posted on X/Twitter.

Another wrote, “Going to see a DEADPOOL movie expecting him to be respectful to ‘sensitive topics’ [is] so stupid to begin with.”

And finally, a third Marvel fan summed up the apparent hypocrisy the video represents, “It will never not be funny to see the same kind of people who call Gen Z snowflakes, get completely torn apart when a fictional character makes a single joke about Jesus.”

