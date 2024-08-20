Deadpool & Wolverine reveals “Poolverine” variant cut from movie and fans are mad

Fans have now gotten a look at an incredibly unique “Poolverine” variant cut from Deadpool & Wolverine, and fans are furious they didn’t get to see it.

Concept artist David Masson has been sharing his work on Deadpool & Wolverine on social media, including original designs for looks like Wolverine’s brown costume.

But the “Poolverine” variant he recently shared on his Instagram may be the most exciting. This one is a Wolverine-themed Deadpool variant that combines elements of the costumes of both characters, wearing Deadpool’s costume but with a Wolverine mask and claws.

“Starting off with Wolverinepool! Or Wolverpool, Deadverine?” Masson explains. “One of the variants that didn’t make the cut unfortunately.”

There’s no indication why this unique Wolverine x Deadpool hybrid didn’t make an appearance in the film, though it’s easy to see why Poolverine got cut. Deadpool & Wolverine was absolutely stacked with cameos and variants, and more than a few surely wound up on the cutting room floor.

Fans are also echoing that sentiment in the comics as they’re upset that such a detailed and unique variant wasn’t in the final cut of the movie.

“Why we don’t have this in the movie?” One fan asked.

“[Left on the] cutting room floor, that’s disappointing,” another added.

“Its like the Spider-Man 2 Wolverine costume,” said another, referencing a Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 costume that depicts Miles Morales as Wolverine.

While it is disappointing that Poolverine didn’t make the cut, it doesn’t seem to have hurt the film. Deadpool & Wolverine has been the best-received MCU film in years and recently crushed the record for the highest-grossing R-rated movie of all time.

