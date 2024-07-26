Deadpool & Wolverine hid Rob McElhenney’s secret cameo in plain sight

Rob McElhenney appears in Deadpool & Wolverine – but if you couldn’t spot the It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia star, that was by design.

Deadpool & Wolverine is packed with Easter eggs and cameos (don’t worry, we won’t spoil any here), poking fun at the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s movies while paying tribute to the Fox era.

Ryan Reynolds also made room for some friends and family; for example, he cast his kids (Inez and Olin, specifically) as Deadpool variants.

In a similar vein, Wrexham AFC’s co-owner makes a quick appearance in the movie – but you never see McElhenney’s face.

His role was actually revealed during Welcome to Wrexham Season 3. “I did have to promise him a role in the upcoming Deadpool film,” Reynolds explains.

“For confidentiality reasons, nobody can see or hear any of this stuff,” he says, with the episode blurring out the set and bleeping any plot details. McElhenney then sits down with Reynolds in his trailer, but his outfit is hidden under a large anorak.

“I can’t necessarily tell you which character Rob plays… but it could be him,” Reynolds says, before we’re shown multiple scenes with different masked TVA agents.

So, it’s clear that McElhenney is wearing a TVA suit and helmet somewhere in Deadpool & Wolverine (for his sake, we hope he isn’t one of the agents who gets beaten to death in the opening sequence).

This echoes Daniel Craig’s cameo in The Force Awakens. Instead of appearing on screen as you’d expect, he ended up playing a background stormtrooper (specifically the one who frees Rey from her shackles).

After watching the movie, make sure you read our Deadpool & Wolverine review and check out our breakdown of Deadpool & Wolverine's ending explained.