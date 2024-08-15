Deadpool & Wolverine has classic hit soaring up charts again

Deadpool & Wolverine’s success has also resulted in a classic hit featured in the film seeing a sudden resurgence of popularity.

Having already smashed box office records and proven itself one of 2024’s most successful releases, Deadpool & Wolverine’s ongoing triumphs don’t look to be slowing anytime soon.

One particular scene that has been hailed as one of the movie’s “best” takes place right in the beginning, showcasing Wolverine’s grave from Logan being “desecrated” alongside a neat dance sequence.

The song to match was none other than *NSYNC’s ‘Bye Bye Bye’ – the dance straight out of its original music video. Now, the 2000s hit is seeing a brand new spike in popularity since its release.

The song has already appeared on Billboard’s Global Excl. U.S. chart in the Top 10, placing eighth, and is currently placed at spot number 45 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Moreover, Spotify has seen the song make it to the top 20 and Forbes shared that NSYNC had seen an 837% increase in sales since the feature.

Despite the song already being 24 years old, Deadpool & Wolverine have helped a whole new generation discover it, with multiple content creators and TikTokers now sharing their attempts at reenacting the dance.

“This song is stuck in my mind,” one person wrote. Another agreed, sharing they had watched the film’s opening sequence “so many times” as it was the “best beginning of a movie ever”.

This isn’t the first time a TV show or movie has helped boost an older song back into the public’s eye. Kate Bush’s ‘Running Up That Hill‘ was used for a pivotal scene during Stranger Things Season 4 Volume 1 and ultimately ended up racking in more than 137 million streams on Spotify in just three weeks.

Bush’s song ended up re-peaking at number three on Billboard’s Hot 100 and is still a hit over a year since the show’s fourth season first dropped.