Hugh Jackman almost brought his love of the musical to Deadpool & Wolverine, but it seems to have been cut from the movie.

As the de facto Wolverine actor for almost 25 years, Hugh Jackman has had a lot of influence on the character. One thing that hasn’t slipped into the character was Jackman’s background as a musical actor, but that almost changed.

Speaking at a press conference (as reported by Games Radar), Jackman revealed Deadpool & Wolverine had a musical number at one point. “There was a whole song and dance number for Wolverine – naked.” Jackman told attendees.

Ryan Reynolds confirmed he wasn’t joking, saying one version of the film had a dance number set to Elton John’s ‘I Guess That’s Why They Call It The Blues’.

Marvel/Disney Deadpool and Wolverine almost added a couple musical numbers and dances.

Fans on the Marvel Studios subreddit weren’t too high on the idea, though, and were relieved the number was cut from the final product.

“I love a good musical number and all but the random breaking into a showstopper feels like a joke from the 2000’s or a Family Guy episode,” one fan said, while another felt it would have been too similar to how Guardians of the Galaxy used music.

Still, it’s undeniable that it would have been exciting to see Jackman’s Wolverine in his element. It’s easy to forget that the Australian actor, who broke through in the US with X-Men, got his start as an acclaimed stage musician outside of the US.

Jackman’s popularity exploded with the release of 2000’s X-Men, which seemingly derailed his passion for musicals for several years as he became more associated with thrillers and action films. Though he’s gotten back to his roots with musicals like Les Misérables and The Greatest Showman, he remains best known for his action roles in the US.

Wolverine likely won’t be singing in the film, but you can tap dance your way to a theater to see Deadpool & Wolverine starting July 26. Meanwhile, read about the prime suspects for Lady Deadpool’s actress or the joke inspired by a note from Kevin Feige.

