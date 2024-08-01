Deadpool & Wolverine’s best scene may finally justify the MCU’s most divisive moment

Deadpool & Wolverine’s opening credits may be the movie’s most viral moment, but now fans are pointing out it’s no different from an infamous She-Hulk scene.

Deadpool & Wolverine is an action romp filled with unforgettable cameos, but the most viral moment so far has been its first scene. In the opening credits, Deadpool finally gets his team-up with Wolverine, but it’s not quite what he hoped for.

Alone in North Dakota and under attack, Deadpool has to fight off TVA agents. To do so, he makes use of the rotting remains of Logan’s adamantium skeleton for a massive fight with a dance sequence set to N*SYNC’s ‘Bye Bye Bye’.

It’s a hell of a fight, and the frequent cuts to Deadpool’s dance routine are definitely hilarious. However, as one fan on social media points out, the Deadpool 3 opening is no different than the MCU’s most infamous moment: She-Hulk twerking with Megan Thee Stallion.

“It’s the same thing. Just made for [a] different audience,” user watchwithneebz shared on X, comparing the Deadpool and She-Hulk scenes. “Both are funny. But only one gets hate.”

The moment in question is the post-credits scene of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Episode 4. She-Hulk, having just signed on Megan Thee Stallion as a client after winning a case, dances and twerks in celebration during the scene.

It’s a throwaway post-credits gag in a show that was filled with throwaway gags, but it has proven to be an incredibly divisive moment over the years. As watchwithneebz argues, though, both scenes ultimately serve the same narrative purpose.

They’re right, too. While the Deadpool opening is hilarious and appropriate for the character, it’s also little more than a throwaway gag. Nothing we see in that opening really comes back around or offers any payoff other than quickly desecrating Logan’s memory so the movie can get on with its story.

Of course, the She-Hulk twerk is largely hated for the same reasons the show was bashed. She-Hulk: Attorney at Law was not the strongest Marvel series, but the criticisms levied against it were usually rooted in sexist remarks.

The show featured a strong female lead who regularly broke the fourth wall, so calling it a rip-off of Deadpool written to fit an agenda was easy for some fans. That argument doesn’t make a lot of sense, though, when you consider She-Hulk was breaking the fourth wall in comics years before Deadpool debuted.

While some fans continue to bash the show while celebrating Deadpool, the fact remains that these two specific moments are functionally the same. It’s just proof of how important it is to consider who the audience is when discussing media.

Deadpool & Wolverine is in theaters now.