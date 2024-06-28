Every Deadpool & Wolverine-inspired DiGiorno pizza ranked

While Deadpool and Wolverine may not be characters fans traditionally associate with pizza, that isn’t stopping DiGiorno from celebrating the movie with some new flavors.

Frozen pizza maker DiGiorno is releasing four Deadpool & Wolverine-inspired food items to celebrate the film’s forthcoming release: Maximum Pep, The Wade Special, Gimme Chimi, and Spicy Wolvie Pie.

The pizzas are the latest round of tongue-in-cheek marketing for the movie, which has included new Jack in the Box items, an unnerving popcorn bucket, and an adorable friendship necklace.

DiGiorno shared samples of the pizzas with Dexerto, so I’ve undergone the arduous task of eating pizza for a week straight to tell you how each one stacks up. Here’s our ranking of every Deadpool & Wolverine-inspired DiGiorno pizza.

4. Maximum Pep

DiGiorno

Toppings: Pepperoni made with pork, chicken, and beef

Nutrition (per ¼ pizza): 380 calories, 9g saturated fat, 880mg sodium, 4g total sugars, 16g protein, 250mg calcium

I’m a fan of a good, traditional pizza, and Maximum Pep is that. This is just a real basic thin-crust pizza with two different types of pepperoni. The pepperoni itself is tasty, but that’s about it. I’ll go ahead and say here that I love thin crust pizza, and I dig Digiorno’s thin crust, which all of these pizzas use. They all baked up nicely with a good, crispy crunch.

Maximum Pep is at the bottom of this list because it has nothing to set it apart from the rest of the line. This is perfectly fine and exactly what you would expect from a frozen pepperoni pizza. There is nothing wrong with it, but nothing too exciting, either. You can find better pepperoni pizzas all around, but you probably won’t be let down if this one’s on hand.

3. Gimme Chimi

DiGiorno

Toppings: Spicy cumin sauce, beef topping, jalapeno, cheddar, and mozzarella

Nutrition (per ¼ pizza): 340 calories, 7g saturated fat, 620mg sodium, 4g total sugars, 13g protein, 210mg calcium

I was most excited to try the chimichanga-inspired pizza, but it ultimately didn’t meet my expectations. The pizza is pretty unsurprising, consisting mainly of a “beef topping” with jalapeno. I was hoping for something with a little more zest, but what it does have puts it a step above the standard pepperoni pizza.

The pizza itself is fine. The jalapenos give it a nice bit of spice, but not as much as I hoped. I’m that guy who covers his pizza in red pepper flakes, though. If you’re looking for an uncomplicated slice that’s close to the Mexican pizza you ate in school with a bit of a kick, this one will do the trick.

2. The Wade Special

DiGiorno

Toppings: Pineapple, black olives

Nutrition (per ¼ pizza): 310 calories, 6g saturated fat, 600mg sodium, 7g total sugars, 10g protein, 240mg calcium

I’m not going to lie: this one made me nervous. I am not as vehemently against pineapple on pizzas as I once was, but it’s just never been a thing that appealed to me, especially not on a frozen pizza. Still, I 100% see the appeal of The Wade Special, a pineapple and black olive pizza inspired by Wade’s order from Deadpool. I expected salty, sweet, and a nice crunch from the crust.

It’s mostly there. The pineapple is overly sweet, so it drowns out the rest of the pizza. The olives are a good textural contrast to the crispy crust and pineapple, but whatever salty pop they bring to the pizza felt lost in the mix. Nonetheless, I found myself surprisingly enjoying this one, and the uniqueness it brings to the line is a pleasant surprise. If you like pineapple on pizza, you’ll probably find this the best of the bunch, but the overly present sweetness was a letdown for me.

1. Spicy Wolvie Pie

DiGiorno

Toppings: Pepperoni (made with pork, chicken, and beef), chorizo, and bacon

Nutrition (per ¼ pizza): 350 calories, 7g saturated fat, 810mg sodium, 4g total sugars, 16g protein, 210mg calcium

The “Spicy Wolvie Pie” wasn’t high on my list of ones I was anticipating, so I was pleasantly surprised that I enjoyed it the most. That probably sounds odd, considering that, much like the Maximum Pep, this is just a fairly standard meat-lover pizza. For me, though, this one ranks high because it does what it offers while still being somewhat unique.

I think the meats chosen here work really well, and I applaud DiGiorno for resisting the urge to put Canadian bacon on a Wolverine-inspired pizza. I have a hard time considering it “spicy,” but there is a little heat and nothing as overpowering as the pineapple. The flavors of the three meats combine to give this one a robust, meaty flavor, making this one easily the best of the four pizzas.

DiGiorno’s Deadpool & Wolverine-inspired frozen pizzas are available now at retailers nationwide. Dexerto received this product from the manufacturer for review purposes.

DiGiorno's Deadpool & Wolverine-inspired frozen pizzas are available now at retailers nationwide. Dexerto received this product from the manufacturer for review purposes.

Deadpool & Wolverine will slash into theaters July 26.