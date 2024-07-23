Deadpool Corps explained: Who’s in the crazy comic book team?

They’re the biggest unknown in Deadpool & Wolverine and yet we’re obsessed with them – but who are the Deadpool Corps and what do we know about them so far?

Any Marvel fan’s dream is to see their favorite characters from the comics brought to life on the big screen… and that’s exactly what’s happening with the Deadpool Corps in Deadpool & Wolverine.

While some members are more famous (cough cough, Lady Deadpool), others have hung back in the shadows – but now their Deadpool cameos are revealed in the flesh for the first time.

So, what do the comics tell us about the Deadpool Corps, and how do they fit into the bigger Marvel picture? Here’s the full lowdown on our new favorite heroes.

Deadpool Corps members and deaths

Aside from the obvious leader, the Deadpool Corps is made up of 16 variants from the same amount of different versions of Earth. According to the comics, 14 members of the Corps have died.

Marvel Comics

Known members include:

Deadpool (Earth-616)

Lady Deadpool (Earth-3010) (deceased)

Kidpool (Earth-10330) (deceased)

Dogpool (Earth-103173) (deceased)

Deadpool Pulp (Earth-10310) (deceased)

Headpool/Zombie Deadpool (Earth-2149) (deceased)

Pandapool (Earth-TRN-132) (deceased)

Golden Age Deadpool (Earth-TRN245) (deceased)

Mimepool (Earth-20110)

Motorpool (Earth-TRN313) (deceased)

Beard of Beespool (Earth-TRN314) (deceased)

Squirrelpool (Earth-TRN351) (deceased)

Grootpool (Earth-TRN352) (deceased)

Knightpool (Earth-TRN353) (deceased)

Hawkeyepool (Earth-TRN354) (deceased)

Chibipool (Earth-TRN256) (deceased)

Watari (Ronin-pool)

Evil Deadpool (formerly traitor)

It’s widely agreed that Deadpool and Lady Deadpool are the defacto leaders of the group, though this is never explicitly confirmed. The team is currently considered to be disbanded.

To make matters more confusing, there is also an alternate version of the Corps known as Deadpool Corps (Earth 20110). In this version, Deadpool 616 is still the leader, but is instead called Mimepool. He’s also dressed in a variation of the original outfit.

However, these guys have a nastier track record than the original Deadpool Corps. Mimepool accidentally killed the Avengers (oops) and was replaced by their version of Lady Deadpool as leader. The Corps killed him by strapping him to a rocket and firing him off the planet… that is, if he actually died.

20110 members include:

Mimepool (Earth-20110) (presumed deceased)

Lady Deadpool (Earth-20110)

Kidpool (Earth-20110)

Headpool/Zombie Deadpool (Earth-20110)

Dogpool (Earth-20110)

As of writing, we don’t know which Corps version seen in the superhero comics will appear in Deadpool & Wolverine (though we can make an educated guess).

Marvel appearances

The Deadpool Corps has appeared three times across different Marvel comics, with the group becoming more disbanded with each mention.

The group’s first official appearance was in the Deadpool comic Deadpool Corps Vol. 1 #1. Here, everything is exactly as it says on the tin.

Their next appearance was in Deadpool Kills Deadpool Vol. 1 #3. In this issue, the Corps is considered to be semi-disbanded after Deadpool 616 and Pandapool are thought to be the last surviving members.

By the time the Corps is seen in the next issue Deadpool Kills Deadpool Vol. 1 #4, they have fully disbanded. Pandapool dies, leaving 616 as the last man standing.

Role in Deadpool & Wolverine

The Deadpool Corps was officially confirmed in the final trailer for Deadpool & Wolverine. That being said, only a Lady Deadpool feature was thought to be a dead cert.

Disney/Marvel

As seen in the above still, plenty of Deadpools are coming out to play in the upcoming Marvel project, but it’s only Lady Deadpool who isn’t a thinly veiled shadow in the background.

That being said, the shadows give us clues about who we’re likely to see. Alongside our two leaders, Headpool, Kidpool, Babypool, and Cowboy Deadpool – who is rumored to be played by Matthew McConaughey – can all be spotted behind.

These variants have also been spotted in promotional art published before the final trailer’s release.

Dogpool will also be featured, as Peggy – who is also known as ‘Britain’s ugliest dog’ – has been spotted at various press and sneak peek events.

What we’re still unclear on is exactly how the Corps will be featured. We know that Deadpool & Wolverine will be looking for help taking down big bad Cassandra Nova, but do they stand a chance?

Deadpool Corps oath explained

The Deadpool Corps has its own oath in order to join the hallowed rank of red masks, and it’s incredibly easy to remember.

The oath reads, “Through lightest dark or darkest light, You don’t need no bling to join the fight. We’re mercs with mouths and so much more, Yippee-ki-yay, we’re the Deadpool Corps!”

This came after Contemplator pulled Deadpool 616 out of his universe to form a team – and on accepting, brought together the Corps that we know and love now.

Did Deadpool join other teams?

Technically, you could say Deadpool & Wolverine is a team within itself. But in the comics, Deadpool has joined over 10 teams, many of which haven’t been seen on screen yet.

Marvel/Disney

These teams include The Wizard’s Frightful Four, Six Pack, Secret Defenders, Weapon X, Uncanny X-Force, Red Hulk’s Thunderbolts, Mercs For Money, Deadpool Inc., multiple Avengers teams, and of course, Deadpool Corps.

Out of the above, there are four fans should probably keep an eye on after Deadpool & Wolverine. We know how much MCU movies love a crossover, and the Deadpool threequel changes the X-Men timeline for good.

Now that Deadpool has officially teamed up with Wolverine, we could see an expansion of their partnership into the Uncanny X-Force. Alongside this, Reynolds has teased sling ring use as an explanation for how the pair jump through portals during the movie.

As we well know, sling rings typically belong to Doctor Strange, and have been frequently seen in the Avengers. With two big movies on the roster, there’s a chance we could see the red-masked hero in either Secret Wars or Avengers 5… or both.

On top of this, we can’t rule out Red Hulk’s Thunderbolts either. If you watched the trailer for Captain America 4 from beginning to end, you’ll have noticed Harrison Ford’s Red Hulk teased right at the end. Is this a sign of bigger things to come?

Is Deadpool Corps the same as Captain Britain Corps?

Deadpool Corps and Captain Britain Corps are two entirely separate teams. Deadpool also has no involvement with the latter.

The premise of Captain Britain Corps is much the same though, assembling many different variants of the superhero together to form one unstoppable, crime-fighting team.

The main difference between the two is the scale. Captain Britain Corps is thought to have 22 current members, with a whopping 76 former members of the group.

The original version of the Corps went defunct after investigating the multiverse’s collapse, though a new version was set up by Betsy Braddock.

Deadpool & Wolverine comes to theaters on July 25. Find out more about the film's age rating, Wolverine's origins, and whether Spider-Man will show up for good measure.

