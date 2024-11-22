Deadpool Christmas Special teased by Ryan Reynolds as star suits up again

Forget turkey – this Christmas, Disney Plus is set to cook up some chimichangas, as it looks like Ryan Reynolds has suited up once more for a Deadpool Holiday Special.

Earlier this year, Reynolds’ Merc with a Mouth officially returned with Deadpool & Wolverine – not only one of the best MCU movies, but one of the highest-grossing movies of all time (second to only Inside Out 2 this year).

He is, undoubtedly, one of the most popular superheroes in the world, and while it’s unclear if there’ll be a Deadpool 4 (bet on him appearing in Avengers: Secret Wars), it seems like Deadpool will return in time for Christmas.

In a new Instagram story (edited with snow falling), Reynolds can be seen on set in Deadpool’s suit next to Santa’s sleigh. This comes after he teased a Christmas special with Blind Al (Leslie Uggams) in October, posting a photo of the two together (with a Santa doll in the background), captioned: “That was fun today.”

Remember, this wouldn’t be the first time Reynolds has suited up as Deadpool around Christmas. In December 2018, a PG-13 version of Deadpool 2 – titled Once Upon a Deadpool – hit cinemas.

Perhaps Deadpool & Wolverine has been re-edited so it’s appropriate for kids over the holidays (even though their parents probably took them to the cinema anyway), or maybe it’s a whole new special that’ll air exclusively on Disney Plus.

The Cosmic Circus’ Alex Perez earlier reported that a “Deadpool Holiday Special Presentation” was in the works, so it sounds like it won’t just be a PG-13 version of this year’s movie. Either way, fans are excited to find out.

“Kinda hoping this ends up being the next MCU Holiday Special Presentation. The GOTG Special Presentation was already really good, so here’s hoping Deadpool gets one for the MCU,” one user wrote, while another tweeted: “The Guardians’ special was tons of fun, so an irreverent Deadpool holiday special would be amazeballs.”

