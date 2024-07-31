Deadpool & Wolverine will reach $1 billion sooner than you think

All eyes are on Deadpool & Wolverine’s earnings, and it’s looking like they’ll soon hit the coveted $1 billion mark.

Even before Deadpool & Wolverine hit theaters earlier this month, it was assumed that the Marvel movie would make the big bucks. Not only was it the Merc With a Mouth’s official entry into the MCU, but it also marked the long-awaited redo of the two antiheroes’ team-up.

Already, the superhero movie was in good standing. Now, it’s in theaters, and going above and beyond previous projections at the box office.

As of July 30, Deadpool & Wolverine has earned $496.3 million worldwide. By the end of today (July 31), it’s likely to cross the $500 million mark. Having only been out for seven days, it’s already done most of the heavy lifting to hit the $1 billion landmark, earning half in the opening week.

In doing so, Deadpool & Wolverine has broken a slate of records. Most notably, it’s earned the top spot as the biggest R-rated movie opening of all time.

At this rate, it’s on track to beat both Deadpool and Deadpool 2, which earned $782 million and $785 million, respectively.

Even more impressively, its haul from opening weekend – $221 million – placed it at the number six spot on the list of movies to have earned over $200 million during their opening.

Right now, if Deadpool & Wolverine wants to take the crown for the highest-grossing movie of 2024, it would have to beat Inside Out 2, which became the biggest animated movie of all time at $1.508 billion.

Even if the Marvel movie crosses the $1 billion threshold, that would still make it the second-highest-earning movie of the year, beating out the likes of Dune 2 and Despicable Me 4.

