Deadpool & Wolverine joins 8 movies with rare box office record

Deadpool & Wolverine is on track to become one of the biggest movies of all time – and it’s already matched a feat achieved by just eight other movies.

Deadpool & Wolverine will find a place on the list of the highest-grossing movies ever made; it’s a matter of when, not if.

It had been projected to make $360 million in its opening weekend, a hefty return considering The Marvels made under $200m in its entire box office run.

Amazingly, experts underestimated the movie: in its first few days in cinemas, it’s already made over $440 million, shattering several records.

Notably, it’s joined an exclusive club by grossing more than $200 million domestically in its first weekend, something only eight other movies have accomplished. Check them out below:

Avengers: Endgame – $357.1 million Spider-Man: No Way Home – $260 million Avengers: Infinity War – $257 million Star Wars: The Force Awakens – $247 million Star Wars: The Last Jedi – $220 million Deadpool & Wolverine – $211 million Jurassic World – $208 million The Avengers – $207 million Black Panther – $202 million

To put that into further context, it’s the best opening of Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, and Shawn Levy’s careers, the biggest global opening since Avatar: The Way of Water, and comfortably the biggest R-rated opening of all time.

It also helped push the MCU past $30 billion in total box office receipts, the first movie franchise in history to do so.

In an Instagram story, Reynolds wrote: “This is kind of hard to process. But thank you to everyone who went to see the film this weekend.”

The question is… will it make $1 billion? Marvel movies are traditionally frontloaded; No Way Home dropped over 75% in its second weekend, but still made just shy of $2 billion. So, the answer is almost definitely, barring a box office disaster.

