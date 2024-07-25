Deadpool & Wolverine’s Henry Delaney dedication explained

Deadpool & Wolverine is in cinemas now, and features a moving dedication to ‘Henry Delaney’ during the end credits.

Deadpool 3 is here, meaning our Deadpool & Wolverine review is live, where we wrote that the movie is: “a must-see MCU experience; giddy, gruesome, and more emotional than you’d expect. Its issues play second fiddle to the nostalgia and shameless joy you’ll feel in the cinema.”

The film features a post-credits scene, as well as a secret message in those credits that you might have missed.

But there’s also a dedication to Henry Delaney, who isn’t a member of the movie’s cast, but does connect to one of the stars of Deadpool 3.

Who is Henry Delaney?

Henry Delaney was the son of Rob Delaney, who plays Peter in Deadpool 2, and Deadpool & Wolverine.

The dedication simply says ‘For Henry Delaney’ at the tail-end of the movie’s credits.

Henry was Rob’s son, who died from brain cancer when he was two-years-old, in 2006.

At the time of his death, Rob posted an emotional tribute to his boy on Facebook, writing: “His drive to live and to love and to connect was profound. I am astonished by the love-in-action displayed by Henry’s mom and his brothers.

“They are why I will endeavour to not go mad with grief. I don’t want to miss out on their beautiful lives. I’m greedy for more experiences with them.”

Delaney has also written an acclaimed memoir about grappling with the grief of that loss. The book is titled ‘A Heart That Works,’ was published in 2022, and can be purchased here.

Deadpool & Wolverine is in cinemas now. For more on the movie you can read our Deadpool 3 ending explainer, details of how the movie connects to the Avengers, plus updates on cameos for the likes of Chris Evans, Henry Cavill, and Daniel Radcliffe.