Deadpool & Wolverine features long-running joke you probably missed

There’s a joke a minute in Deadpool & Wolverine, which is probably why you might have missed this jab at the creator of the Merc With a Mouth, Rob Liefeld.

Liefeld created the character in 1991, alongside writer Fabian Nicieza. Without Liefeld, Deadpool would not exist – a big loss, considering the first two movies are now some of the highest-grossing R-rated movies in the world.

But despite this, the new movie didn’t waste a chance to fire a dig at the character’s creator. It’s not a joke that draws much attention, lost amid the flurry of cameos. But you can spot it in the background in the shape of a store called Liefeld’s Just Feet.

Article continues after ad

Liefeld revealed [via The Hollywood Reporter] that he was warned ahead of time that the joke would be featured, saying: “I was laughing hysterically when the Marvel business affairs people called me. They were laughing too.”

Article continues after ad

The joke was born of the well-known internet gag that Liefeld can’t (and won’t) draw feet. In his drawings, characters’ feet are frequently obscured or covered by other objects, or simply not depicted in frame at all.

Article continues after ad

The storefront was featured in the trailer briefly, and becomes the centerpiece for a huge battle sequence during the Deadpool & Wolverine ending.

It’s not the first time Liefeld has been referenced in the movies. In Deadpool 2, the foul-mouthed hero makes a joke about “some guy who can’t draw feet.”

It wasn’t just the feet joke that Liefeld got told about in advance. In an early conversation with Kevin Feige, Liefeld was told that Deadpool Corps would come into play, with a focus on Dogpool.

Article continues after ad

“You can’t resist the lure of Dogpool,” Liefeld said. “I feel like Dogpool is the next level after Groot and Rocket Raccoon. And I even said, ‘The merchandising on this alone is worth doing it for.'”

Article continues after ad

For more, check out our guide on the Deadpool soundtrack, and check out our Deadpool review. Otherwise, take a look at all the other upcoming Marvel movies coming soon.