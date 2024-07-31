Deadpool & Wolverine fans slam parents who’ve complained after taking their kids

Parents who’ve taken their children to see Deadpool & Wolverine have been left appalled by the movie’s violence and language… what did they expect?

To give them the benefit of the doubt, Marvel Cinematic Universe movies are usually family-friendly (though we’re willing to bet there’s a generation of kids traumatized by Spider-Man turning to dust in Avengers: Infinity War).

That said, Deadpool has never been appropriate for kids. The Merc with a Mouth is a crude, lewd anti-hero that slices and dices bad guys while making all sorts of crass and obscene jokes – that’s his whole shtick.

Article continues after ad

Nevertheless, despite the previous two movies and Marvel thoroughly promoting Deadpool & Wolverine as its first R-rated movie, moms and dads have been obliviously taking their children to see it in theaters.

Of course, other parents have been taking their children knowing that it’s R-rated and they’ll all have a hoot (I saw Wanted in the cinema when I was 11, that’s the sort of memory that stays with you forever).

Article continues after ad

However, fans have little patience for parents who’ve complained after seeing the film. “Wolverine and Deadpool is not what Walt Disney would make. Do not take your young children. Do not allow your teenager to see it,” one Facebook user wrote.

Article continues after ad

Another TikToker said the movie is “disgusting” and they felt guilty after seeing it, even accusing the film of “blasphemy.”

On Reddit, one user wrote: “It’s been in the trailers for months and they get offended now? How did they know about the film without seeing any trailers? Feigned outrage is the stupidest kind.”

“It’s rated R. The film isn’t what’s wrong for your kids, you are if you’re ignorantly taking them to see it and then blaming the movie for being what it is,” another commented.

Article continues after ad

“If only there were a system people could use to know what audiences are appropriate for the movie. Maybe with some kind of simple letter system,” a third joked.

Article continues after ad

After seeing the film, check out our breakdown of Deadpool & Wolverine’s Easter eggs, all of its cameos, and our guide to other upcoming Marvel movies.