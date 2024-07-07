Deadpool & Wolverine director reveals the one way the movie can fail

Shawn Levy has revealed that there’s only one way Deadpool & Wolverine can fail, and that’s if audiences can hear the dialog over their own laughter.

Deadpool & Wolverine isn’t just set to be one of the biggest action movies of the year, but there’s also a good chance it can be one of the most successful comedies, too.

Starring Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman as the long-awaited on-screen duo of Deadpool and Wolverine, the trailers have already been enough to tease some major laughs (as well as an army of cameos). And according to director Shawn Levy, if the audiences can hear the dialog over their laughter, then that’s considered a fail for the new movie.

“There are some moments in this movie that if you can even hear the dialogue over the laughter, we’ve failed,” he said [via SFX Magazine].

“We went through this in the edit room, when I’m telling Ryan that every time we show a certain scene you can’t hear the three lines because the audience is still laughing at the line that came before. Every time we had this very brotherly debate. Ryan usually won. He’s like, ‘Great, they’ll have to see the movie again!'”

That’s quite a high bar to set for the Marvel movie, especially considering Deadpool’s status as an R-rated hero. With both Deadpool movies to date sitting in the top five of the highest-grossing R-rated movies ever, the laughs usually come from gruesome or shocking moments.

That said, the upcoming Marvel movie now falls under Disney’s umbrella. While that might be reason to wonder if Deadpool’s raunchy comedy stylings are now under threat, it’s been assured that the House of Mouse is very much keeping the Merc with a Mouth off the reigns.

“I was surprised though, that they let us go as hard R, but very grateful,” said Ryan Reynolds [via Fandango]. “I mean there’s no other way to do it.”

With Deadpool & Wolverine arriving later this month on July 26, there’s not long to wait and find out whether the dialog will actually be heard.

