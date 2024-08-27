Deadpool & Wolverine deleted scene sets up Gambit’s MCU return

If you’re looking forward to more Gambit in the MCU, you’re not alone, as Ryan Reynolds has shared a deleted scene that’s teasing his return.

Gambit was one of the biggest surprises to come out of Deadpool & Wolverine. The road to Channing Tatum finally debuting as the X-Men’s Ragin’ Cajun was long and winding, but it paid off in spades.

Like X-23, Blade, and Elektra, Gambit presumably survived the final assault on Cassandra Nova’s base. A new deleted scene shared by Reynolds now confirms at least one of those survivors, and it would have teased their return.

The scene isn’t much. It shows Gambit among the wreckage of Cassandra Nova’s base, turning to face the camera as the soundtrack swells. It’s got all the hallmarks of a great traditional post-credits tease.

Perhaps most important is how the scene sets up Gambit’s potential return with an explanation of how he managed to get out of The Void. The clip ends with a shot of Gambit looking at the camera as a sling ring portal reflects in his eyes.

The deleted scene does appear to make its way into the final film when Gambit is on a TVA screen in the Deadpool & Wolverine post-credits scene, which Reynolds acknowledged in a follow-up tweet.

It’s a landmark moment for fans excited by the potential of a Gambit return. The character had a breakout year, featured as a cornerstone of Deadpool & Wolverine and Disney+’s X-Men ’97.

We don’t yet know when he’ll return, but there are plenty of hints about the future of the MCU being very Multiverse-focused. Scoops have indicated that upcoming movies between Avengers sequels Doomsday and Secret Wars will be set in the multiversal Battleworld.

If so, it’s possible Gambit will return alongside other heroes from past games, much like he did in Deadpool & Wolverine. We still don’t know exactly what happened to Blade and Elektra, so there’s still plenty of story to tell.

For more on the movie, you can read our Deadpool 3 ending explainer, details of how the movie connects to the Avengers, plus updates on cameos for the likes of Chris Evans, Henry Cavill, and Daniel Radcliffe.