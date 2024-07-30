Deadpool & Wolverine box office explained: How much has the record-breaking MCU movie made?

The Merc with a Mouth is not only making waves across the multiverse, he’s smashing the movie industry, too. Just look at the Deadpool & Wolverine box office figures if you don’t believe us.

After a couple of years of mediocrity, the MCU has been well and truly resuscitated thanks to Wade Wilson. Our glowing Deadpool & Wolverine review showers the new movie with praise, and rightly so.

Honestly, it’s a film that might even need repeat viewings, especially if you want to catch all the cool cameos in Deadpool 3.

That’s great news for Marvel, then. The movie has already made a killing in its opening weekend, so let’s look at where the Deadpool & Wolverine box office could end up.

Deadpool & Wolverine’s box office so far

The film had a monster opening weekend, raking in roughly $444.1 million globally, and $211 million domestically.

That has helped the Marvel movie break plenty of records already. Not only is it the highest grossing R-rated opening of all time, but it’s actually the biggest global opening since Avatar 2 ($439 million).

Not content with defeating the Na’vi, Deadpool 3 is also the highest July opening weekend of all time, beating The Lion King ($191.8 million).

It’s also comfortably the biggest domestic opening weekend for both Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman (previously Deadpool at $132.4 million, and X-Men: The Last Stand at $102.7 million).

All in all, the Deadpool & Wolverine box office figures make it the sixth-highest opening weekend of all time domestically.

How much is it predicted to make?

Deadpool & Wolverine should have a clear run at the box office for the next two weeks with no major releases. With positive word-of-mouth and little competition, it could bring in another $250 million globally this coming weekend.

Marvel Studios

That would be around a 45% drop on its opening weekend. Most movies see somewhere between a 40-60% decrease in their second week at the box office, and Deadpool is likely to hold pretty strong.

With the Alien: Romulus release date coming up on August 12, Deadpool & Wolverine has time and space to flourish in theaters. You’re also likely to see the more casual superhero movie fan heading out in the next week or so to see the film.

We predict the Deadpool & Wolverine box office will end up at over $1 billion, and could push around the $1.5 billion mark. That would give it a genuine shot at grossing more than the previous two Deadpool movies combined.

The Deadpool 3 budget was roughly $200 million, with a further $100 million used for marketing. That means it’s already cleared its initial outlay for Marvel, and judging by predictions, it could easily become a hugely-profitable venture.

The bigger picture

It’s been a strong start for Deadpool & Wolverine, with the movie achieving the fourth-highest superhero opening weekend of all time. The only films to beat it are, predictably, Avengers: Endgame, Spider-Man: No Way Home and Avengers: Infinity War.

Marvel Studios

This is the 34th consecutive Marvel movie to score top spot on the weekly box office, too. Yes, Marvel literally never misses.

Deadpool and his buddy Wolverine will have some way to go before they can actually kick it with the top dogs of the MCU, though.

Endgame ($2.7 billion) and Infinity War ($2 billion) lead the way, with No Way Home ($1.9 billion) not too far behind. There’s a fairly big gap before you get to Avengers Assemble ($1.5 billion).

As we said before, Deadpool & Wolverine could just about reach Assemble’s levels if it holds firm over the next few weeks. It’s more likely to be competing with Age of Ultron ($1.4 billion), Black Panther ($1.35 billion), and Iron Man 3 ($1.2 billion) though.

Interestingly, even if no one else went to watch Deadpool & Wolverine now, it would still have grossed more than The Incredible Hulk ($265 million), Captain America: The First Avenger ($370 million), Black Widow ($379 million), Eternals ($402 million), and Shang-Chi ($432 million).

That’s all on the Deadpool & Wolverine box office for now, but we’ll be checking those numbers regularly (as we’re sure Kevin Feige will, too). In the meantime, check out our Deadpool 3 ending explained, or find all the Easter eggs in the movie with us.

You can also look ahead to upcoming Marvel movies like Avengers Doomsday (which’ll probably need to make $5 billion to pay for Robert Downey Jr’s return).