Deadpool 3: Owen Wilson’s Mobius rumored to play “big role”

Owen Wilson’s Mobius is rumored to appear in Deadpool 3, where he’ll play a “big role.”

Wilson’s character first debuted in Loki Season 1. He was introduced as an agent for the Time Variance Authority, investigating time criminals and possible breaks in all sorts of timelines to ensure the smooth passage of time across the universe (and multiverse, as it happens).

The star will return for Season 2, set to follow the fallout of Sylvie killing He Who Remains, which led to a variant of Kang the Conqueror taking control of the TVA.

However, according to a new rumor, he’ll also appear in Deadpool 3 alongside Ryan Reynolds’ Merc with a Mouth and Wolverine – which may hint at what shape the long-awaited threequel will take.

The rumor was revealed by scooper Daniel Richtman (@DanielRPK) via his Patreon account. “Owen Wilson will have a big role in Deadpool 3. He will reprise his role as Mobius from Loki,” he wrote.

There are no official plot details about Deadpool 3, bar the inclusion of Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine and the assurance that it won’t touch or damage the legacy of 2017’s Logan.

If Mobius is involved, that suggests Deadpool and Wolverine will get themselves into some trouble with the TVA, likely as a result of crossing over into another timeline.

One user suggested: “My Initial THEORY When Hugh Was Announced – #Deadpool kills the Marvel Multiverse… a #MCU-ified take on the ‘Deadpool kills the Marvel Universe’ comic, where he just causes incursions, further chaosing & setting up #AvengersSecretWars.”

“Makes sense honestly. Deadpool and Wolverine will get taken to the TVA for crossing into the MCU,” another wrote, to which a user replied: “And the Jackman Wolverine will end up being a variant/new Wolverine will be introduced. I smell Xavier showing up in this as well. X-Men intro.”

Deadpool 3 is set for release on November 8, 2024. You can find out more about the movie here.