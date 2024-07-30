Dead by Daylight movie: Everything we know

Dead by Daylight is another popular video game receiving the live-action adaptation treatment, so here is everything we know about the upcoming movie.

Videogame adaptations have never been more popular, with the likes of The Last of Us, The Witcher, Borderlands, and more all receiving TV show or film adaptations.

Dead by Daylight, one of the next big videogame franchises to receive the adaptation treatment, is in the capable hands of the renowned horror production company Blumhouse, who are set to develop the upcoming film.

This is not Blumhouse’s first time entering the gaming world, as the company recently developed the Five Nights At Freddy’s live-action movie which is already getting a sequel.

For those eager to see the world of Dead by Daylight transformed for the big screen, here is everything you need to know about the upcoming film adaptation.

Behaviour Interactive Inc / NBC Dead by Daylight includes some iconic horror villains

The Dead by Daylight movie has no release date or even a window; however, we’ll be sure to update this section as we know more.

Dead by Daylight film plot details

Given that it is still in the early days of the development process, not much is known about the potential plot for the upcoming Dead by Daylight film.

However, comments made to Collider in January 2024 by Blumhouse vice president Ryan Turek, reveal that the project will lean into the strong horror elements of the game.

“I will say that one of the projects that I’m active on is Dead by Daylight, which is the video game adaptation of a game that’s been around for, like, seven years. I look at that as the celebration of horror that the video game itself is.

“What we’ve learned from Five Nights at Freddy’s is, obviously, steer towards the fans and make a video game adaptation for the fans. I’m a huge Dead by Daylight fan… That one I’m super excited about, and we’re creatively mulling around what the way into it is.”

Dead by Daylight film cast: Who will star in the movie?

Behaviour Interactive Dead by Daylight fans are eager to see what the film is about

Blumhouse has yet to reveal a cast, but be sure to check back in with this section, as we keep it constantly updated when actors are announced.