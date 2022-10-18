DC reportedly eyeing Man of Steel follow-up with Henry Cavill back as Superman

Eleni is a Melbourne-based journalist. She covers gaming and TV and Movies for Dexerto and is a regular on gaming radio show Player One SYN. A big Nintendo fan (with a Triforce tattoo to prove it), she is also passionate about covering Queer and female representation. Contact Eleni at [email protected]

DC are working on bringing Henry Cavill back as Superman, with the character reportedly set to be getting a follow-up solo film that could be helmed by Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn.

Ahead of the release of Black Adam, much discussion has been made about the potential return of actor Henry Cavill as Superman. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Warner Bros. are committed to bringing Cavill back in the role and having Superman play a much bigger part in the DCEU moving forward.

Warner Bros. Discover CEO David Zaslav and Warner Bros. Pictures heads Michael De Luca and Pam Abdy are reportedly leading this charge, with a Man of Steel 2 type film on the cards. The sequel project will be produced by Charles Roven. However, the film is still on the hunt for writers, with Mission Impossible’s Christopher McQuarrie one of the studio’s desired candidates to pen the script.

As well as bringing Cavill back, The Hollywood Reporter writes that director James Gunn has been earmarked to direct another DC film on top of working on the second season of the Peacemaker TV series. And while nothing has been confirmed, there are rumors that this DC film could in fact be a new Superman project.

Warner Bros. Henry Cavill was last seen as Superman in Zack Snyder’s Justice League.

Cavill – who is also known for his starring role as Geralt of Rivia in The Witcher, Mission Impossible and much more – first took on the role of Superman in 2013’s Man of Steel film. The movie itself was met with mixed reception, many praised Cavill’s casting as the last son of Krypton.

And while it appeared that DC had plans to recast the character and move forward in a different direction, the release of the Snyder cut of Justice League – and the introduction of Black suit Superman – reinvigorated the DC fandom’s desire to have Cavill back in the role.

When doing press for the soon to be released Black Adam film, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has been teasing and hinting at the return of Superman, also voicing his love and appreciation for the character and Cavill’s portrayal of him.

While this has yet to be confirmed officially, multiple leakers such as DanielRPK and @MyTimeToShineH have said that Cavill’s Superman does appear in a post-credits scene, accompanied by John Williams’ classic theme.

Warner Bros. are yet to comment on the potential Man of Steel sequel or if Cavill is in fact coming back to play Superman in the DCEU.