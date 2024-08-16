DC fans convinced James Gunn has hired Netflix’s biggest horror director for new movie

Eagle-eyed DC Studios fans are convinced James Gunn has hired Mike Flanagan to direct a new movie.

The rumors started flying when fans noticed that Gunn, who has largely pivoted to posting on his Instagram and Threads accounts rather than other social media, started following Flanagan on Instagram.

Fans were quick to pick up on the idea of Flanagan directing a DC Studios horror movie, suggesting characters ranging from Animal Man and Madame Xanadu to the supernatural team Justice League Dark.

Flanagan has made his name as a horror filmmaker, having directed Doctor Sleep, Gerald’s Game, and acclaimed Netflix series like Midnight Mass and The Fall of the House of Usher.

If Flanagan is coming into DC Studios, there’s plenty of room for the horror filmmaker. Fans have been anticipating a Justice League Dark picture for some time, but the DCEU take – which was to be written by Guillermo Del Toro and directed by Doug Liman – spent years in development hell.

As of this writing, neither Gunn nor Flanagan have commented on a potential film. Gunn has shared several comic book covers on social media that fans believe could be teasing new projects, such as a Deadman cover back in March, but these are often just the longtime comic fan sharing covers he likes.

This could also be the continuation of an old rumor. At one point, Flanagan was said to have pitched a Clayface movie for Matt Reeves’ The Batman Universe, but those rumors were never confirmed.

Flanagan’s next project is The Life of Chuck, a drama based on the Stephen King novella of the same name.

DC Studios, meanwhile, is preparing to finally launch in earnest this December with Creature Commandos, followed by the Gunn-directed Superman on July 11, 2025.

