David Lynch, ‘Twin Peaks’ creator and genre titan, dead at 78

David Lynch, a venerated titan of genre cinema also lauded for his TV series Twin Peaks, has died at 78.

The filmmaker was known for his use of dreamlike surreal elements and unique genre hybridization. These elements fueled his Emmy-nominated TV turn in Twin Peaks and a lauded series of films including Academy Award-nominated films including The Elephant Man, Blue Velvet, and Mulholland Drive. Lynch received an Academy Honorary Award in 2019.

In a statement released to Facebook, the influential filmmaker’s family announced his passing.

David Lynch leaves a huge legacy behind

The family’s announcement revealed his departure, though it did not announce the cause of death. The post also includes a request for privacy. The brief statement reads:

“It is with deep regret that we, his family, announce the passing of the man and the artist, David Lynch. We would appreciate some privacy at this time. There’s a big hole in the world now that he’s no longer with us. But, as he would say, ‘Keep your eye on the donut and not on the hole.’

“It’s a beautiful day with golden sunshine and blue skies all the way.”

The filmmaker had publicly struggled with health this year, announcing in August 2024 that he had suffered from emphysema after years of smoking:

Lynch’s last feature film was the 2006 psychological thriller Inland Empire, but his 2017 Showtime production Twin Peaks: The Return, a follow-up third season of his flagship series, received Emmy nominations.

In addition to his decades of unique film and TV contributions, Lynch was widely known as an advocate and practitioner of Transcendental Meditation, starting the David Lynch Foundation in 2005 to promote the practice (which he wrote about in his 2006 book on creativity, Catching the Big Fish).