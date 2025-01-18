David Lynch’s “last project” was in the works with Netflix before he died

After the death of David Lynch on January 15, Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos has revealed the director’s final project was in the works at the streaming service.

The TV and movie industry was shaken on January 15 after the announcement of Lynch’s death. The director has since been celebrated as a “genius” and landmark filmmaker. The Twin Peaks creator was diagnosed with emphysema in 2020 and died after evacuating his home during the LA wildfires.

Lynch’s collaborators have posted tributes to the creative pioneer, from Kyle MacLachlan to Naomi Watts, and fans have been celebrating his filmography and unique perspective with online posts.

Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos has also spoken out about Lynch’s death, revealing that he had pitched an idea to the streaming service for a limited series, which would have ultimately been his “last project.”

David Lynch had pitched a limited series to Netflix

Sarandos posted a tribute to Lynch on Instagram, sharing an experience in which he had visited the filmmaker in his home to watch an early cut of Mulholland Drive.

He wrote, “David and I only spoke on a few occasions after that but years later, he came into Netflix to pitch a limited series which we jumped at.”

Ted Sarandos via Instagram

While no further details have been revealed about the project, Sarandos went on to share a few hints about what the series would have entailed.

He also explained how circumstances, including Covid and Lynch’s health issues, prevented the project from developing further.

“It was a David Lynch production, so filled with mystery and risks but we wanted to go on this creative ride with this genius,” he said. “First Covid, then some health uncertainties lead to this project never being produced but we made it clear that as soon as he was able, we were all in.

“David Lynch was an unapologetic genius,” he continued. “He didn’t want you to understand his work. He knew that was impossible and it was part of the ride together.”

“His body of work is remarkable, visionary, bold and artful. I will always wonder about what he had in mind for us with what would have been his last project.”