David Fincher hints at The Social Network 2

The Social Network director David Fincher has revealed that he is in talks about a potential sequel to his hit movie.

When it comes to David Fincher, a number of fantastic movies may come to mind, despite him never actually going to film school. His catalog includes the likes of Fight Club, The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo, and Gone Girl. But if you’re looking at the year 2010, The Social Network is considered by many to be one of the best movies of said year.

Starring Jesse Eisenberg, Andrew Garfield, and Justin Timberlake, The Social Network follows a (mostly) true life story, that being “In 2003, Harvard undergrad and computer genius Mark Zuckerberg begins work on a new concept that eventually turns into the global social network known as Facebook.

Six years later, he is one of the youngest billionaires ever, but Zuckerberg finds that his unprecedented success leads to both personal and legal complications when he ends up on the receiving end of two lawsuits, one involving his former friend.”

While the story seemed like a one-and-done, the life of Mark Zuckerberg has of course been filled with more turmoil. Which means a sequel could be one the way.

David Fincher has been talking with Aaron Sorkin

In a recent interview with The Guardian, Fincher discussed any potential sequels to his movies, stating that “I never know where I’m headed, and I like being lost” and “I’ve given up on trying to predict what people want.”

And while his response to a Social Network sequel was cryptic, he didn’t outright dismiss anything: “Aaron [Sorkin, who wrote the original] and I have talked about it, but, um … that’s a can of worms.”

The movie is certainly critically acclaimed enough to warrant a sequel, with a 96% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. There’s also plenty of source material, given Zuckerberg’s recent trials and the Meta excursion.

Or he may just go with something brand new. Despite his acclaim, Fincher resist the “auteur” label with his lack of consistency: “How do you put Fight Club and Panic Room back to back?” he asks.

“I’m so bad at [consistency],” he says. “Because a) I don’t care. But b) At the point in time I was making Fight Club, people were saying: ‘How could you?’ And now you make something like The Killer and people go: ‘Why aren’t you doing it like your earlier, more important movies?’ I can’t win.”

His most recent movie, The Killer, starring Michael Fassbender, is now in cinemas.

