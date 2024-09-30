Daryl Dixon Season 2 Episode 1 recap: Carol takes flight

Daryl Dixon: The Book of Carol episode one has finally dropped, so here is our full recap of the first outing for the second season of The Walking Dead spin-off show.

Season of The Walking Dead spinoff series Daryl Dixon is finally upon us. While this second outing does serve as a continuation of its debut season, it is already shaking things up in a big way.

Episode one, ‘La gentillesse des Étrangers,’ reestablishes Daryl’s newfound place in France while reintroducing Carol Peletier (Melissa McBride) to The Walking Dead franchise. Continue reading for our full recap of Daryl Dixon: The Book of Carol, episode one.

Spoilers will be included throughout, so proceed with caution if you haven’t watched the season opener.

Daryl is still struggling to find his place in France

AMC Daryl Dixon: The Book of Carol picks up two weeks after the end of the first season

The first episode of Daryl Dixon: The Book of Carol opens briefly between Daryl and Laurent in France. It reveals that there is only a two-week time jump between the end of season one and the beginning of two. While this episode largely centers around Carol, Daryl appears to slowly but surely further the main storyline of France and the Union.

Daryl is training Laurent to protect himself with weapons; however, Losang, the leader of the Union of Hope, takes issue with these lessons. When Daryl challenges him and explains why the young boy needs to learn how to defend himself, Losang explains how it is important for Laurent to “maintain empathy.”

A conversation later in the episode about Laurent taking part in a mysterious ceremony, possibly his ascendance as the new Messiah, implies that the Union has much bigger plans for Laurent, and Daryl’s training could get in the way. After all, it is hinted at the end of Daryl Dixon season one that Laurent is immune to the zombie virus, which would be a game-changer for the whole franchise.

Gene returns as the series’s main antagonist

AMC Gene narrowly escapes Daryl after an explosion gives her time to escape.

When Losang reveals to Daryl that a small team will intercept a convoy to free multiple hostages that Marion Gene (the series’s main antagonist) has captured, Daryl quickly signs up to help.

While Daryl and company manage to free the hostages from the convoy with ease, Gene (Anne Charrier) stumbles out of the vehicle and stares Daryl down. When reloading his shotgun to take aim and likely shoot Gene, an explosion goes off behind him, and when he turns back towards Gene, she has disappeared.

Don’t expect this to be the last we see of Gene, as the teaser trailer at the end of the episode detailing what to expect from the rest of the season reveals that she will play a large part again.

Carol is back and being a menace as always

AMC Carol steals back Daryl’s signature crossbow after discovering he is in France.

Unsurprisingly, the main chunk of episode one focuses on Carol. While she briefly appeared at the end of season one, her return as a series regular in this new season is a huge win for fans.

As one of the only living survivors from the very first season of The Walking Dead, Carol signifies major nostalgia, and this first episode does a fantastic job of reestablishing her into the universe while also acknowledging just how long she’s been around.

Carol manages to track down the junkyard and survivors who witnessed Daryl’s kidnapping and subsequent arrival in France. When she sees Daryl’s crossbow, she immediately realizes she’s found the right place. After threatening them, they tell her Daryl has ended up in France.

While she appears to have given up hope, Carol sees a plane flying overhead and tracks it down to a heavily fortified location. In classic Carol fashion, she fakes an injury and is greeted by a stranger who kindly offers to house her for the night.

AMC Ash is a brand new character who lost his son at the beginning of the zombie outbreak

The man, who reveals himself to be named Ash, is a single father who tragically lost his son at the beginning of the zombie outbreak.

Carol, who lost her daughter Sophia during season 2 of The Walking Dead, lies to Ash and claims her daughter is in France as a way to get him to help her fly to Europe.

Episode one does a fantastic job of setting up the fact that, despite having completely reinvented herself after the death of Sophia, Carol is still haunted by the passing of her child. Something that will be a huge aspect of her character throughout the season.

Carol and Ash take flight and begin the journey to France

AMC Episode one ends with Carol and Ash flying off to France

Despite initially saying no, Ash agrees to help her. After a very close call and some crazy zombie kills involving the plane propellers completely shredding the Walkers, the two manage to take flight and begin their journey to France.

While Ash seemingly trusts Carol and believes her lie, expect an explosive face-off when he realizes she is traveling to France to find Daryl.

La gentillesse des Étrangers is an explosive first episode that sets the scene for Daryl Dixon: The Book of Carol and moves quickly. It sets up what is sure to be an exciting season and epic installment for The Walking Dead franchise.

Daryl Dixon: The Book of Carol’s second episode will air on Sunday, October 6, 2024. Be sure to check back then for our recap of the second episode.