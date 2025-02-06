Dark Severance Season 2 theory could mean even more heartbreak for Mark S

Severance is a pretty dark show, or at least I think it is. Of course, the idea of having to spend even an extra five minutes at work sends me into a cold sweat, so maybe I’m biased.

Yet I’m willing to bet that even if you don’t get the Sunday scaries, you’ll find ideas like the Break Room or a part of you being trapped in the office that will be forever terrifying.

Article continues after ad

However, it’s possible that Severance Season 2 is about to take an even darker turn and that Lumon is far worse than we ever imagined.

What are we talking about? Well, in Severance Season 2 Episode 3, the former Lumon surgeon Reghabi began to help Mark reintegrate his Innie and Outies.

Gemma?

Apple TV+

The devious doctor convinced Mark to undergo this dangerous procedure by confirming what his Innie already realized: that his wife Gemma (aka Ms Casey) is alive and well (ok, maybe not well) somewhere in Lumon’s labyrinthian basement.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Yet some fans have noticed something odd about how Reghabi revealed this to Mark. Instead of simply saying, “Gemma is alive,” she very pointedly said, “Did he tell her your wife is alive at Lumon?”

And it’s that emphasis on “at Lumon” that has people worried there’s more heartbreak in Mark’s future. You see, some people now believe that the Ms Casey we’ve seen is an artificial being who only exists within the confines of Lumon. Effectively, she’s an Innie with no Outie, and that’s why she’s “alive at Lumon” – she doesn’t exist outside the company walls.

Article continues after ad

This theory explains how Mark could have identified his wife’s body and be so certain that she died in a car crash because she did, and Ms Casey, we’ve seen, is just a facsimile borrowing her face.

Now, there are a few issues with this. Why would Reghabi lie to Mark? Well, we’ve already seen she’s willing to kill to achieve her goals, what’s a little white lie? Especially if it helps bring down Lumon.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Praise Kier!

Apple TV+

Ben Stiller and the cast have claimed Lumon isn’t cloning people, and I’m willing to believe them. However, cloning isn’t the only way to bring someone back from the dead. She could be a robot (we know Lumon loves animatronics) or some other artificial being. I don’t know; she’s a hyper-evolved goat or whatever.

The point is that if this theory is true, it might explain what the Macrodata Refinement team is really up to when they box up their little numbers. I believe they were reconstructing the minds of the dead and that Lumon’s ultimate goal is the resurrection of Kier Eagan! Have I gone mad? A little. Yes.

Article continues after ad

However, the point is that if this theory turns out to be right, it means that everything Mark is doing to try and save Gemma is for naught. She really is gone, and if he does manage to free her from Lumon’s cold grasp, he’s effectively killing her all over again.

Article continues after ad

Looking for more fan theory fun? Then check out the sinister truth behind Milchick’s “dark” offer or our piece explaining Arcane & Severance big ‘JayVik’ connection. We’ve also got a list of the best Apple TV+ shows as well, if you’re looking for something to watch while you wait for Severance Season 2 Episode 4.