Daredevil: Born Again trailer finally brings back Jon Bernthal’s Punisher and fans are losing it

The Daredevil: Born Again trailer has arrived, promising plenty of gritty crime action as Charlie Cox’s Matt Murdock officially steps into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, as well as the anticipated return of Jon Bernthal’s Punisher.

This trailer isn’t just a tease of what’s to come – it’s a culmination of years of anticipation for fans of the Man Without Fear. Daredevil has had a storied history on screen, evolving from its rocky 2003 big-screen debut starring Ben Affleck to the critically acclaimed 2015 Netflix series.

The latter redefined the character, with Cox bringing depth, grit, and heart to the blind vigilante lawyer across its three seasons, as well as in the 2017 crossover series The Defenders.

Despite their popularity, Netflix’s Marvel series were canned after Disney launched its own streaming service. However, after much waiting (and Cox’s cameos in Spider-Man: No Way Home and She-Hulk: Attorney at Law), Daredevil: Born Again is nearly here.

Marvel drops action-packed Daredevil: Born Again trailer

Ahead of its March 4 premiere date, the new MCU series dropped its official trailer today (January 15), and there’s a lot to be excited about. One of the most anticipated returns is Jon Bernthal, who’ll be reprising his role as Frank Castle, aka The Punisher.

The Daredevil: Born Again trailer also gives a glimpse of Vincent D’Onofrio, who is returning to the fold as supervillain Kingpin. In the trailer, he’s seen having a tense conversation with Murdock, asking why he stopped being a vigilante. To which Daredevil replies, “A line was crossed.”

Later, we see Murdock being confronted by Frank, asking him, “Do you mind putting the hatchet down?” In response to the trailer, one fan wrote, “Peak marvel is back! Now bring back the Punisher show!”

“Can’t wait for Daredevil to be back, also the return of Punisher,” said another, while a third added, “That’s the Punisher, let’s f**king go!”

As per the official synopsis for Born Again: “Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox), a blind lawyer with heightened abilities is fighting for justice through his bustling law firm, while former mob boss Wilson Fisk (Vincent D’Onofrio) pursues his own political endeavors in New York.

“When their past identities begin to emerge, both men find themselves on an inevitable collision course.”

Although Marvel originally wanted to reinvent the wheel when it came to their new series, they decided to instead make it a continuation of the Netflix series, a decision that has been welcomed by the fandom.

Speaking about the direction on the Official Marvel Podcast, the organization’s head of TV and streaming, Brad Winderbaum, explained, “Daredevil: Born Again is incredible. It’s similar in some ways to X-Men 97 because it’s reviving something that fans love, but it’s taking it in a new direction.

“These characters have matured [and] the universe is different than it was. Things have changed, society has changed, Matt [Murdock] and Wilson [Fisk] have changed, and their characters are going to collide in ways we’ve never seen before.

“It’s no longer enough to try and murder each other; there’s a whole game of politics at play.”

Daredevil: Born Again premieres on March 4, 2025, on Disney Plus. In the meantime, check out how to watch the MCU movies in order.