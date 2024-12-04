Daredevil: Born Again star confirms major detail about its timeline in the MCU

As Marvel fans await more news for the fast-approaching Daredevil: Born Again, one star has just confirmed exactly when the new series takes place.

It’s been a long time coming for this reboot of the beloved Marvel series. Originally starting life on Netflix, Daredevil is now making the move to Disney+ to join the rest of the streaming services‘ superhero collection.

It was a bumpy ride; the entire series was scrapped and started again from scratch after major creative difficulties were cited. However, things finally seem to be back on track, and Daredevil: Born Again will be released on March 4, 2025.

Until then, there’s plenty of hype to go around. And, thanks to Wilson Bethel, who played Bullseye in the original show, we now know when Born Again takes place in the Daredevil timeline.

Born Again will take place 5 years after Daredevil show

Speaking at the Fan Expo San Francisco, Bethel confirmed that Daredevil: Born Again will begin five years after where Daredevil left off.

That’s quite a jump from where the original series ended, and means that fans will have to be filled in on all the events that took place between now and then. From an actor’s perspective, Bethel explained how the time jump allowed him to feel freer in his interpretation of Bullseye’s character.

“I think one of the things that’s interesting is, I mean, maybe it’s different on a sitcom or something like that, but if you’re on a show for over a period of time and the characters are aging together sort of in real-time,” he said [via Collider].

Netflix Wilson Bethel played Bullseye in Daredevil Season 3

“And if the show is well written and the writers are sort of responding to that reality transpiring, the wrinkles of their hair, et cetera, then in theory, the character is evolving in a way, whether or not the show was on air.

“So there’s kind of like this funny thing stepping back after five years where Born Again will pick up with that amount of time having transpired. The show doesn’t pick up the day after we last saw it. It picks up five years later.

“And so in theory, these are characters who have all lived five years of life and all of the twists and turns that you take in the meantime.

“So whether or not even those stories are necessarily on screen, there’s just that little extra bit of life in there, which I think is… as an actor, it gives you an opportunity to bring whatever your own journey has been in that time and they get sort of a little longer in the tooth.”

Bethel will return in Daredevil: Born Again after having appeared as Bullseye/Benjamin Poindexter in Season 3. Originally, Bullseye served as an enemy for Daredevil, donning a replica of his suit and tainting his reputation through criminal acts.

However, by the end of his run, he’d been turned against Kingpin and suffered a broken back.

Daredevil: Born Again will be released on Disney+ on March 4, 2025. Until then, check out the best TV shows of 2024, and take a look at all the other upcoming Marvel projects to come.

