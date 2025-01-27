Daredevil: Born Again made one big change from the Netflix show and fans are worried

Daredevil: Born Again is almost here, and some new intel on the Disney+ series has fans worried about this update.

In the switch-up from Netflix to Disney+, it was inevitable that Daredevil was going to get a few major changes. Thankfully, most of the core elements remained the same – namely, the majority of the cast, including Charlie Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio.

The new TV show hits streaming on March 4, 2025, and only then will Marvel fans be able to truly gauge just how different this iteration of the Devil of Hell’s Kitchen really is.

However, Daredevil: Born Again showrunner Dario Scardapane has dropped some hints as to what we can expect. Safe to say, it sounds like this new series will be more action-focused.

Daredevil: Born Again will have less “navel-gazing”

“There is more fun in the moments with these characters and a lot less navel-gazing than before,” Scardapane told SFX Magazine. “The earlier show, at its best, was fantastic. At its worst, it was two characters in a room talking about what a hero is.

“I felt that had been done. I’m not taking swipes. I just didn’t want to hear characters grousing about their lot in life. I wanted to see them doing things.”

Naturally, this has elicited some concerned reactions from diehard fans, who were potentially looking for a more direct version of the Netflix show.

“One of the most praised episodes of the original show was literally an episode that was two people talking,” one X user pointed out. Another added, “Imagine watching Season 3 of Daredevil and then go on to describe the show as being too ‘self-indulgent’ while it’s showing one of the best portrayals of depression in the super hero genre.”

“Calls the actual core of superhero media navel-gazing, we are so f**ked man,” a third wrote.

However, Scardapane then went on to give a more detailed comparison of the two versions, adding how Born Again would be a much “darker” version of the superhero story.

“I really feel that Netflix’s Daredevil, which I know in my blood, was much more noir, and this show is more New York crime story. It has elements of The Sopranos and King Of New York. There’s a feeling for those classic ’90s crime tales.

“It has a pace and a scope that, for a lot of reasons, Netflix wasn’t able to do. They were very dark, cinematically, not necessarily story-wise, although there were some dark elements. We’re much darker.”

In Born Again’s defence, one X user wrote, “Read the full quote: this man has a vision.”

“Dario just described the template for a lot of Netflix Originals. Check them out, they all do this because it’s cheaper. Writers play along so they can fast track those scripts. It’s been changing here and there, but it’s super common. Glad they are looking to change things up,” said another.

Daredevil: Born Again arrives on on March 4, 2025.