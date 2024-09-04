Marvel chief makes big Daredevil: Born Again promise and fans are hyped

Marvel’s Daredevil reboot will be a violent return to form for the Netflix series if comments from Marvel’s head of Television are any indication.

Daredevil: Born Again has some big shoes to fill in the action department. The original Netflix run of Daredevil was praised not just for its stunning fight choreography (including its highly influential one-shot fight scenes) but for brutal, graphic violence.

Marvel Studios wants fans to know they can expect more of that action, too, as studio head Brad Winderbaum told Entertainment Weekly it would continue the tradition of brutal action.

Article continues after ad

Marvel Studios

“I’ll tell you, some of the most brutal action we’ve ever brought to the screen is coming in Daredevil: Born Again,” Winderbaum told EW. “It packs a lot of power and there’s a lot of visceral action, to say the least.”

The original Netflix run of Daredevil, which introduced notable Marvel characters like Kingpin, The Punisher, Elektra, and Bullseye, was a triumphantly violent Marvel outing that celebrated

Article continues after ad

Fans have been concerned that the upcoming Disney+ relaunch would be a sanitized version of Daredevil’s edgy action, even after Disney went to great lengths to roll out the original Netflix series with their violence intact.

Article continues after ad

It’s another strong sign that the series will deliver what fans are looking for. Born Again has faced significant criticism after reports indicated the reboot would be killing off fan-favorite characters and minimizing Daredevil’s presence.

The end result was a lengthy reshoot process after Marvel Studios decided the project wasn’t working, which by all accounts has brought Born Again more in line with what fans are expecting.

Daredevil: Born Again will be released March 2025 on Disney+. In the meantime, you can read up on why The Kingpin can’t appear in Marvel movies or the best Daredevil comics for fans of the MCU. You can also read about the 2024 superhero movies and TV shows coming and new movies streaming this month.

Article continues after ad